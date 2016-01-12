       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Shares by a director of the company

(firmenpresse) - ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Mark Learmonth, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has purchased a total of 11,500 shares in the Company at a price of GBP 0.84 per share. Following this transaction Mr Learmonth owns 324,750 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.62 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth - CFO
+44 1534 702 998


Maurice Mason - Investor Relations
+44 759 078 1139


WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
+44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
+44 20 7138 3204



More information:
http://www.caledoniamining.com



Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS


