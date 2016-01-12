Sitting Posture Riding Begins With Airwheel A3 Large Smart Saddle Equipped Scooter

As the most of the electric scooters in the market apply standing-posture, riders always feel fatigued after riding for a long distance.
(firmenpresse) - On June 18, 2015, the new product release conference of Airwheel was opened and A3 was launched. A3 2-wheeled electric scooter attracted great attention as soon as it showed up on the stage of the conference. Many people who love scooters could not wait to have a try to ride it. A3 is going to create much of a stir in the electric scooter industry.
Siting is always more comfortable than standing. The standing posture of traditional electric unicycle makes riders tired and fails to meet the need of long-distance city commuting. This is one of the short slabs of traditional self-balancing scooter. The sitting-posture of Airwheel A3 easily solves this problem. The new sitting-posture of Airwheel A3 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter improves the balance control ability of riders and enables riding to be relaxed and energy-saving. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797364995654701056
There is no safety without braking system. Traditional electric unicycle reduces the speed through the change of riders centre of gravity. Riders are easy to fall down if they face emergency situation. Airwheel A3 sitting-posture electric scooter adopts the electric braking system. When riders push the electric braking switch, the scooter will finish braking in 0.5 second. The inertial forward distance of the scooter is within 50 centimetres, which ensures the safety of riders.
520 Wh lithium-ion battery is still used by Airwheel A3. It provides large power capacity and long range for A3 intelligent power scooter. Therefore, it allows riders to have long-distance trip in the city. In line with this research, it only takes 0.5 euro for A3 to go for long range, which is ultra-cheap. A3 is widely welcomed by the market for its advantages of being convenient, cost-effective and eco-friendly.
The App makes A3 riding more intelligent and convenient with such functions like fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, besides the basic functions like real-time positioning and data checking etc. Airwheel A3 electric scooter with seat has adopted many new improvements, which contribute to build the new era of A3.
