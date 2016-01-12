"Le Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB" selects Gemalto PURE technology to launch mobile payment on its CB system in France

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Le Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB will rely on application specifications

and test plans provided by Gemalto to enable its members to deploy their own

mobile payment offers on CB's system



Amsterdam, December 1(st), 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, has been selected by "Le Groupement d'intérêt

Economique des Cartes Bancaires (CB)" in France to supply the technology of its

PURE payment solution for mobiles. PURE is a white label payment solution

compliant with international standards, used today by 27 national payment

schemes and large retailers in the world. PURE brings full independence and

sovereignty for local payment issuers, with proven security and interoperability

benefits for cards and mobile payments.



Mobile PURE specifications will allow CB members to deploy CB mobile NFC payment

as well as CB in-app payment for mobile apps. The solution is compatible with

services provided by STET, the pan-European payment processing service provider,

as well as within the broad network of merchants already supporting CB

contactless payments.



"Using Gemalto's PURE mobile application will enable the swift integration of

the CB brand in CB banks' mobile wallets," commented Gilbert Arira, CEO of

Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB.



"CB is the pioneer of all national payment schemes worldwide, bringing both

efficiency and security to its member banks, and also comfort and simplicity to

French consumers for everyday purchases for more than 30 years. Gemalto is very

proud to help expand CB's success story into mobile payment," added Philippe

Cambriel, President Europe, Mediterranean and CIS, Gemalto.



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,



with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com









Press Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2060460/772489.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 510200

Character count: 4333

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease