(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Le Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB will rely on application specifications
and test plans provided by Gemalto to enable its members to deploy their own
mobile payment offers on CB's system
Amsterdam, December 1(st), 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, has been selected by "Le Groupement d'intérêt
Economique des Cartes Bancaires (CB)" in France to supply the technology of its
PURE payment solution for mobiles. PURE is a white label payment solution
compliant with international standards, used today by 27 national payment
schemes and large retailers in the world. PURE brings full independence and
sovereignty for local payment issuers, with proven security and interoperability
benefits for cards and mobile payments.
Mobile PURE specifications will allow CB members to deploy CB mobile NFC payment
as well as CB in-app payment for mobile apps. The solution is compatible with
services provided by STET, the pan-European payment processing service provider,
as well as within the broad network of merchants already supporting CB
contactless payments.
"Using Gemalto's PURE mobile application will enable the swift integration of
the CB brand in CB banks' mobile wallets," commented Gilbert Arira, CEO of
Groupement des Cartes Bancaires CB.
"CB is the pioneer of all national payment schemes worldwide, bringing both
efficiency and security to its member banks, and also comfort and simplicity to
French consumers for everyday purchases for more than 30 years. Gemalto is very
proud to help expand CB's success story into mobile payment," added Philippe
Cambriel, President Europe, Mediterranean and CIS, Gemalto.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press Release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2060460/772489.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 12/01/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 510200
Character count: 4333
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 68
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.559
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|438
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.