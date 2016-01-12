Heijmans makes progress in resolving loss-making projects: Energiefabriek Tilburg contract terminated

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Heijmans reports the following regarding ongoing discussions and disputes

concerning loss-making projects:



After a constructive consultation process, Heijmans and De Dommel District Water

Board have agreed to terminate their partnership relating to the project

Energiefabriek Tilburg. Effective 1 December, the District Water Board will

fully take over the plant from Heijmans and will then become responsible for its

operation, maintenance and further optimization. This means that as of that

date, Heijmans will no longer have any financial and operational responsibility

for the plant which since June 2016 has been taking in sewage sludge and

produces electricity.

The termination has a negative effect on the EBITDA of almost ? 15 million. The

impact of this agreement is a subject of consideration in the ongoing

negotiations with financiers as referred to in our trading update of 2 November

2016.



Contract and building process

In 2012, both parties signed a contract for the design and construction of the

plant. The contract also provided for the plant's 15-year maintenance. In

addition, it was agreed that full responsibility for the design, construction,

maintenance and operating costs would be assumed by Heijmans.



During the design and construction phase both parties engaged in various

discussions concerning the ultimate implementation and the proper operation of

the plant. Although partial agreement was achieved, decisions were also enforced

in a number of areas through arbitration. The partnership initially proceeded on

this basis. After reconsideration, both parties jointly concluded that they

wanted to terminate the partnership.



About the Energy Factory

The objective of the Energiefabriek is to treat all of the sewage sludge in De

Dommel's management area. High-quality technologies are applied to attain this



objective. The plant reduces the volume of sewage sludge and produces biogas,

which is used to generate renewable energy. This way the plant provides for its

energy needs and operates energy-neutral. The surplus biogas, after the

production of electricity, is supplied to the adjacent waste processing company

Attero.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is

active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner

delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality

improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added

value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?

950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial

contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.





For additional information / not for publication:

Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl





Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130707/R/2060955/772787.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.heijmans.nl



PressRelease by

Heijmans NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 07:16

Language: English

News-ID 510201

Character count: 4054

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Heijmans NV

Stadt: Rosmalen





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease