Norsk Hydro - Capital Markets Day 2016: Innovation and differentiation through integrated value chain

As a global, fully integrated aluminium company, Hydro's main priorities for

further value creation will be presented at the Capital Markets Day 2016:



* Managing cyclicality through financial strength and flexibility

* Strengthening competitiveness through continuous improvements and portfolio

high-grading

* Differentiating through the integrated value chain

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, Hydro continues its focus on

maintaining capital discipline and a strong balance sheet while ensuring

competitive and reliable returns to shareholders.



Hydro continues its efforts to strengthen its relative industry position, and is

utilizing its strong financial platform to invest in selected areas to high-

grade its portfolio towards higher-margin segments, grow its recycling business

and develop new technology to further improve the competitiveness and climate

performance of its portfolio.



Finally, Hydro will leverage its unique fully-integrated value-chain model to

innovate and differentiate in order to drive customer value, as well as

capitalize on one of the global aluminium's most sustainable portfolios.



"Based on our aspiration Better, Bigger, Greener, we have built a highly

competitive position within the global aluminium industry," Hydro's President

and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg says. "We are now using this platform to lift us

to the next level, ensuring long-term value creation through our industry-

leading improvements drive, portfolio high-grading and selective growth, as well

as strengthening our competence."



Brandtzæg says safety remains Hydro's top priority, and with a best ever year-

to-date TRI-rate of 2.6 the company is on track for its 2020 ambition of a TRI-

rate below 2.0 and its long-term aspiration of a truly injury-free working

environment. He adds that with its strategy to become carbon-neutral by 2020 and



high ambitions in sustainability and compliance, Hydro now ranks among the best

companies on HSE and CSR in the entire metals and mining sector.



"For us, being integrated goes beyond the value-chain perspective. We do not

distinguish between the financial and extra-financial dimension, but regard all

aspects of our activities as part of our efforts to strengthen our competitive

edge - be it operational improvements, commercial excellence or sustainability,"

Brandtzæg says.



Hydro has continued its strong track record in delivering on promised

improvements also in 2016. The company is on track with its NOK 2.9 billion

Better improvement ambition by 2019 after reaching its 2016 target of a total

NOK 1.1. billion, with stronger-than-expected improvement results in the Bauxite

& Alumina business area compensating for slower-than-expected progress in both

Primary Metal and Rolled Products.



Hydro is also utilizing technology and innovation to differentiate in the highly

competitive environment of global aluminium. The Karmøy technology pilot,

expected to be 70% completed by end-2016, will not only verify the world's most

energy and climate efficient smelter technology, but also serve as spin-off

platform for technology-driven improvements throughout Hydro's production system

for primary aluminium.



Both Primary Metal and Rolled Products, as well as extrusion JV Sapa, are

pursuing a strategy of high-grading and shifting the product portfolio towards

higher-margin segments. In Rolled Products, this has resulted in a special focus

on the high-growth automotive market, and trial production has now started at

the new automotive line 3 in Grevenbroich, Germany, that will serve European-

based car makers with premium products.



Rolled Products also completed construction of the new recycling line for used

beverage cans this year, which is expected to reach full capacity during 2017

after experiencing some difficulties during the ramp-up phase.



"With the world moving towards a low-carbon, circular economy, we believe our

integrated approach with value chain control, competence and technology transfer

across our business areas, is the right model to ensure customer value and

position us for further development and growth," Brandtzæg says.



Global primary aluminum demand is estimated to grow around 5 % in 2016 and 3-5%

in 2017, as its inherent qualities as light, strong, highly formable, durable

and infinitely recyclable continue to increase the metal's attractiveness across

a wide range of products and applications. Supply and demand for primary

aluminium is expected to be broadly balanced in 2016 and 2017.



In the longer-term, global primary demand is expected to rise an average 2-3 %

per year for the next decade, while semis demand is projected at 3-4 % and

recycling 4-5 % a year over the same 10-year period.



Hydro is highly committed to disciplined capital allocation throughout the

business cycle of aluminium, and the long-term sustaining capex guidance remains

below depreciation even with the adjustment to around NOK 4 billion from a

previous estimate of NOK 3.5-4 billion. Sustainable shareholder returns continue

to be a key priority for Hydro, with a dividend policy of returning 40 % of net

income over the cycle.



