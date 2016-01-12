Tuberculosis Pipeline Landscape and Therapeutics Market Review for H2 2016

Report provide broad information on the therapeutics under development for tuberculosis globally. This covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics with its complete research & development history .

A recent pipeline review analysis report has been launched by Global Market Directs pharmaceutical and healthcare disease pipeline guide. This research study of 393 pages is titled as Tuberculosis- Pipeline Review, H2 2016 and offers broad information on the therapeutics under development for tuberculosis globally. This covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics with its complete research & development history as well as latest news and press release featured from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Firstly, the report begins with the overview of Tuberculosis along with its therapeutic developments. Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB is an infectious disease that usually affects the lungs. It is a bacterial infection which spreads through the lymph nodes and bloodstream to any organ in the body. It is the second greatest killer due to a single infectious agent worldwide. In 2012, about 1.3 million people died from the disease and 8.6 million were infected. Symptoms of TB includes-



sensation of feeling unwell

cough (possibly with bloody mucus)

fatigue

Night sweats

shortness of breath

weight loss

chest pain



The research studies that, an active tuberculosis, particularly if it's a drug-resistant strain will require several drugs at once. The most common medications used to treat tuberculosis include, Rifampin (Rifadin, Rimactane), Isoniazid, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide. In this review, an update on the recent developments in the tuberculosis drug-development pipeline is offered (including new antimicrobials and host-directed drugs), as they are applied to new regimens to reduce and improve outcomes of tuberculosis treatment. Some new or repurposed antimicrobial drugs are in advanced trial stages for MDR (Multi drug resistant) tuberculosis, and two new antimicrobial drug candidates are in early-stage trials. Several trials to decrease the duration of therapy in MDR and drug-susceptible tuberculosis are ongoing.





Further, the report also covers the details of companies involved in the therapeutics development. Some of them are mentioned below:



Abera Bioscience AB

Akthelia Pharmaceuticals Limited

Alvogen Korea Co. Ltd.

Hsiri Therapeutics LLC

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

TGV-Laboratories

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc and others.



Additionally, an overview of several key players in therapeutic development along with their dormant and discontinued projects are also mentioned in the report. This will prove helpful for the buyers in identifying and tracking emerging players which boosts decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.





More information:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

