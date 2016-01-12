Twitter announces Globe as the first advertising partner in Asia for NBA Live Stream Shows

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- and Globe today announced an advertising collaboration for the NBA's two live exclusive programmes streamed on Twitter and for custom NBA highlights on Twitter in the Philippines. The collaboration strengthens Twitter's live stream strategy in the region with Globe as Twitter's first official live stream advertising partner in Asia and reinforces Globe's commitment to provide the best customer proposition of giving access to world-class basketball entertainment.

As an advertising partner, Globe will collaborate with Twitter on the live stream of two new weekly NBA shows with first-of-its-kind elements created specifically for integration with Twitter conversation. The Starters Twitter Show, produced by Turner Sports, is streamed once a week for an hour. Similarly, the weekly 30-minute show, The Warmup, also produced by Turner Sports, is featured exclusively to Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience. Read more on both programmes, which are live every Tuesday and Thursday worldwide on Twitter and connected devices: .

NBA fans can visit and to watch the programmes on Twitter:

throughout the regular season. Featuring co-hosts J.E. Skeets () and Tas Melas (), along with contributors Trey Kerby (), Leigh Ellis (), Matt Osten () and Jason Coyle (), the programme delivers their trademark passion for the game with the same fun, entertaining, and engaging content that they provide each week on NBA TV and through their podcasts.

The show is a blend of the NBA, lifestyle, music, and pop culture, and is a weekly NBA show that integrates Twitter conversation into every programme. The Warmup is streamed live from Turner Studios in Atlanta and is co-hosted by sports and entertainment commentator Ben Lyons () and emcee, DJ and sports personality Ro Parrish (). Both personalities have a wide range of experiences across television, radio, social and digital content, including host and guest appearances on prominent national shows.

"Twitter is where the world of sport is happening every single day, and the NBA is no exception," said Maya Hari, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and India, Twitter. "90% of male Twitter users in the Philippines are interested in basketball, with 76% of them actively following and watching the NBA. As part of Twitter's focus on live streaming of premium content, we are proud to partner with Globe to promote the NBA live stream programmes and game highlights to Filipino basketball fans."

"Our collaboration with Twitter strengthens our commitment to provide the best customer proposition of giving access to world class basketball entertainment. Twitter's live stream service allows us to strengthen our proposition to bring the best in sports to more Filipinos and in this case, more exclusive content on the NBA. With two exclusive shows on Twitter, customers are given a new platform where they can explore and get real-time updates about the NBA, from the leading teams to the top players in the league," said Globe Senior Advisor for Consumer Business, Dan Horan.

Since the NBA joined Twitter in 2009, the league has built the largest Twitter community of any sports league in the world with more than 23 million followers. Follow the NBA on Twitter at their official account ().

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at , on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit or follow .

Globe Telecom is a leading full service telecommunications company in the Philippines, serving the needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connections, internet and managed services. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel who are acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit or follow Globe Telecom on on Twitter.

NBA Digital is the NBA's extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App, NBA LEAGUE PASS, WNBA.com and NBADLEAGUE.com.

