autoGraph Powers the Advent Calendar Gifting Campaign on the Regent Street App

In collaboration with autoGraph, Regent Street will combine both physical and digital engagement to deliver a Christmas gifting campaign like no other

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- , the leaders in emotional intelligence and compliance technology that powers the Regent Street app, announced today the launch of the Advent Calendar gifting campaign. From December 1 until December 24, visitors to Regent Street and app users alike will have a chance to win unique gifts from the street's stores, restaurants and salons, as part of Regent Street's "The Spirit of Christmas" campaign.

On select days during the 24 days of Christmas, anyone who downloads the Regent Street app will be prompted to open the in-app calendar door to view the gift of the day and enter their details to win. The in-app promotion runs alongside on-street activity where shoppers will visit a Regent Street store and be selected at any point during that day, to receive the surprise of a gift. The combination of both physical and digital activity enables Regent Street to provide an interactive component and elevate the engagement reach of "The Spirit of Christmas" campaign.

"The app enhances and extends the Regent Street shopping experience to create something truly special for each and every visitor," said Henry Lawson, autoGraph's co-founder and CEO. "For the Advent Calendar campaign, the collaboration of both in-store and in-app activity means that Regent Street once again is championing the adoption of technology to enable the physical experience. We're extremely proud and fortunate to partner our technology with such a forward-thinking retail destination such as Regent Street."

Shoppers can download the app or visit Regent Street to take part in the Advent Calendar gifting campaign. Winners will be chosen at random and notified 48 hours after all entries are tallied.

For more information, download the Regent Street app on iOS and Android .

autoGraph® empowers customer obsessed brands to deliver emotionally intelligent experiences through its patented User Generated Profile platform. User Generated Profiles unlock the customers' motivation, desires and aspirations enabling brands to deliver emotionally intelligent experiences across all customer digital touch points. User Generated Profiles are fully compliant with General Data Protection Regulations and the Federal Communications Commission. autoGraph is based in Seattle, WA and London, and is venture capital-backed by Voyager Capital and Rally Capital LLC.

To learn more about autoGraph, please visit .



Follow on and .

Email queries to

London's premier lifestyle destination, Regent Street and its adjoining streets stand out as the home of flagships and firsts. From global fashion retailers such as Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, J Crew, Kate Spade and Hunter, to the very best in beauty, wellbeing and fitness from Kiehl's and DryBy to Psycle and Rapha. Some of the city's most coveted food and drink destinations can be found on Regent Street and nearby, including dining hot spots Heddon Street and Swallow Street. From Gordon Ramsay's Heddon Street Kitchen and exclusive two Michelin star The Araki, to fine dining Italian at Frescobaldi and casual dining at Thomas's Cafe at Burberry. Regent Street's neighbours including Conduit Street, Mortimer Street, Great Marlborough Street and Brewer Street house some of London's best loved boutiques, independent stores and hidden gems.

