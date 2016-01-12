Fantasy Football Coach Mobile Game Ready for Global Launch

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- 12/01/16 -- Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") is prepared for the global launch of Fantasy Football Coach. The official trailer for Fantasy Football Coach can be viewed at:

As part of the Fantasy 6 stable of products and platforms in immersive virtual reality and augmented reality sports experiences, big data/artificial intelligence and mobile gaming, Fantasy Football Coach is slated for global launch this month in a move that reflects the convergence of the popularity of fantasy sports with the phenomenon of mobile games.

The market reception to Fantasy Football Coach has exceeded expectations as Fantasy 6 makes inroads in a global market projected to be worth US$35 billion by 2020. The original version of Fantasy Football Coach made its initial Apple debut at #4 in the Football Category in the United States and Canada and at #21 in the curated New Games We Love Apple list in Europe, and rose to #3 in the North American Sports New Games We Love category. The game's success has helped fuel a 100-fold annual increase in the number of downloads to approximately 250,000 downloads by users. The Company is projecting over $4 million in 2017 solely from mobile gaming revenues, which is just one part of Fantasy 6's exciting business endeavors, and a business plan target of over $32 million by 2020 just from the Company's mobile gaming division alone.

"We're excited to take the next steps in the global roll out of Fantasy Football Coach and look forward to building on the terrific results we've seen to date in North America," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Fantasy 6. "We've been very pleased to see the enthusiastic response to the game by the players who've jumped on board in North America and we anticipate continued growth by now tapping into the new markets of Europe and Asia on the strength of our December global launch. We've very much appreciated the response from the reviewers at Apple, which of course is the industry's gold standard."

The global launch of Fantasy Football Coach - projected to go on or before December 15th - will feature the addition of play simulation to the core game, allowing players to see their play calls in action. The enhanced version of Fantasy Football Coach will also include redesigned animations, player cards, booster cards and equipment cards, along with a Facebook-based challenge system enabling play against friends. It will also offer drills, challenges that can be completed to get rewards, along with a trophy system between friends.

Fantasy Football Coach's debut in the global markets will consolidate the world-wide reach and depth of the Mobile Games division of Fantasy 6. Also on tap in the coming weeks is the launch of the Company's first NBA title (Draft Rivals), a new Major League Baseball (MLB) game and a cricket game.

"The new features and enhancements in Fantasy Football Coach and the exciting spins applied to our new titles in other sports reflect our commitment to being client-centered and responsive to our players, in North America and around the world," said Tejani. "That's what we want to be in all avenues of fan engagement in everything we do, from our immersive VR and AR sports products to our fantasy sports and mobile games."

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE: FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experiences and entertainment.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

