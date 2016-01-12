To Balance Work and Life with Airwheel Smart new Mini Electric Scooter

People would love to hear advice on how people who work full-time jobs can still manage to attain a well-balanced life.

(firmenpresse) - It is better to find something to immerse yourself in after work. Maybe Airwheel is a good starting point. Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter relies on aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system to realize self-balancing. Riders just need to lean forward or backward, and twist body to finish such operations as acceleration, deceleration, changing direction and braking. Such unique will surely distract your attention to the laborious work. After all, all work and no play make Jack a dull boy. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



Battery quality counts most for the riding experience. Original imported Li-ion battery that is more powerful and has better acceleration is mounted on Airwheel electric walkcar. The battery features numerous recharge times and long life expectancy. High quality tyre is designed to be bumpy-patterned for better grip, heat dissipation and abrasion performance. Therefore, whenever you want to have a trip to refresh yourself, Airwheel is always there. Also, when it travels, Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter produces no exhaust air. It gives the city a piece of green and endows the people with a fresh air. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408879875178496



In addition to a smooth and comfortable riding experience, Airwheel Smart E Bike also provides you with an intelligent experience. Riders can look over information of vehicle condition at any times, and locate it all day if riders download the App from its official website. Intelligent control system of Airwheel not only makes judgment of kinds of emergencies, but also it can give alarm reminding in time. With one mobile phone in hand, everything is on control. The convenience and intelligence will make you cannot bear to part with it.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Most importantly, there are kinds of types of electric scooters for you, for your children and for your parents, like the latest R5, E3, E6 citizen folding electric bikes and S8 sitting-posture electric scooter and Z5 standing up electric scoot etc.. With Airwheel, you can make full use of your quality time to make you find the balance point between work and life.





