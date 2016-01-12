8. Dezember, 17 Uhr: "Ship design, production and operation in a world of fast evolution of technology"

Öffentlicher Schiffbau-Vortrag in englischer Sprache

(PresseBox) - ?Ship design, production and operation in a world of fast evolution of technology? lautet der Titel eines öffentlichen, englischsprachigen Schiffbau-Vortrags, zu dem das STRAAK-Forum der Fachrichtung Schiffbau und Meerestechnik der Hochschule Bremen zu Beginn des Wintersemesters einlädt: Donnerstag, 8. Dezember 2016, 17 Uhr, Neustadtswall 30, FS-Gebäude (Eingang Große Johannisstraße), Raum FS 210. Referent ist Nick Danese, NDAR Design Systems & Technologies, Anitbes/Frankreich. Der Eintritt ist frei.

Das STRAAK-Forum ist eine Vortragsreihe der Fachrichtung Schiffbau und Meerestechnik an der Hochschule Bremen. Es findet regelmäßig an jedem zweiten Donnerstag im Monat an der Hochschule Bremen während der Vorlesungszeit als Plattform zum Austausch zwischen Studierendenschaft und Industrie statt.

Zusammenfassung des Vortrags: For 40 years already, technology continues to evolve at an increasing rate. A lot of current technology is available but not used, mostly due to outdated software and a widening cultural gap between people and technology. The engineers and managers of tomorrow will quickly be in a world that today is difficult to imagine. Some examples include the exploitation of virtual clone models to predict maintenance of ships and other sea-going vessels, the IoT (internet of things) to manage processes, use of Social Networking models in Engineering, etc.

How to use the knowledge and the tool of today to be successful tomorrow? The integration of Rhino3D and Orca3D is a fundamental example of using current technology in the evolving world of ship & offshore design, production and operation. Based on this example, a wide panorama of how engineering serves non-engineers will be explored.





