Three Sexy 2016 new Airwheel Electric Scooter  Airwheel R5, S8 and Z5

Truthfully, the new released Airwheel R5 electric moped bike has captured the hearts of Airwheel riders due to the wonderful and charming design style.

The design style of Airwheel electric scooter leaves a different impression on Airwheel fans. Truthfully, many riders choose their first Airwheel electric scooter when they are attracted by the appearance or the design style of Airwheel intelligent electric scooter. Here is a brief review of the sexy Airwheel designs this year.



The first superstar that is worth mentioning here is Airwheel R5 folding e bike, which impresses riders with its three ride mode. Airwheel R5 is designed with two large-sized and robust wheels that reflects masculine power and strength. Besides, the sturdy design style of Airwheel R5 also gives the sense of explosive power. Airwheel R5 is a unique electric folding bike and attracts many male riders for its masculine appearance.



In contrast to the large-sized Airwheel R5 Smart E Bike , Airwheel S8 is featured by tiny and exquisite size as well as cute design style. Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter is designed with two small and exquisite 10inch wheels, which makes the whole scooter bodywork tiny and cute. Airwheel S8 reflects the beauty of small figure, which is warmly welcomed by female riders. Moreover, the design of Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter also reflects simplicity since S8 cancels the handle bar, and many riders fall in love with the small and delicate design style of Airwheel S8.



Airwheel Z5 is also considers as a milestone in the development of Airwheel design style because Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter is designed with single front and rear wheels, which makes the scooter bodywork much slimmer. Truthfully, Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter is considered as a sexy scooter due to its exquisite design and multi-layer foldable designs, which is really space-saving and labor-saving. In terms of riding comforts, two pedals are designed on left and right side.





In a word, the idea of low-carbon, energy conservation and eco-friendly also makes Airwheel mini electric scooter the most fashionable transport.



