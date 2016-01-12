Bridgestone increases prices across the range

(PresseBox) - Bridgestone Europe today announced its intention to raise the prices of its Car/Motorcycle tyres by up to 3% and Truck & Bus tyres by an average of 1%. The increases are a reflection of the growing investment in people, technology and the ongoing programme for the introduction of new value products across the Bridgestone Group brands and ranges. These include the new Bridgestone DriveGuard Summer, as well as Turanza T001 Evo and Dueler A/T001. For Firestone this includes Roadhawk and Vanhawk 2 and in Truck & Bus, the introduction of the new On/Off range in Bridgestone and Firestone brands as well as the introduction of the Bridgestone Nordic-Drive range.

The new prices will go into effect on 01 Dec for Truck & Bus tyres and 01 Jan 2017 for Car/Motorcycle tyres. The revisions are non-linear and vary across the different product ranges.

Bridgestone is recognised in Europe for offering premium quality products at competitive pricing when compared to other premium brands. As the company continues to invest in its brand, in new products, capacity and people, the end-user?s willingness to pay is also increasing step by step. It is now time to adjust prices upwards in small steps while maintaining a good level of competitiveness in the premium segment.

Laurent Dartoux, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing said, ?Over the last years, the dealers selling our tyres have done an amazing job in explaining to the end user why the Bridgestone brands are the best option for them. We are planning to keep enhancing the Bridgestone brand and product power while remaining competitive in the markets we serve.

?In the dynamic European market, the best approach for us has been multi-faceted investment to improve the value of our product line to the tyre users. Our Bridgestone essence is Serving Society Through Superior Quality and we believe our expanding tyre range fully demonstrates this sentiment.?



Bridgestone EMEA, with headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tyre and rubber company. Bridgestone EMEA operates in more than 60 countries and has over 18200 employees. Across the region it has 14 tyre and tyre related plants, a major R&D Centre and a proving ground. Bridgestone EMEA's premium tyres are sold in Europe, Middle East, Africa and globally.



