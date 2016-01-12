transport logistic Cluster of Messe München cooperates with the organizer of CITLE in Chengdu

The 17th China International Transportation & Logistics Expo (CITLE) takes place from June 28 to 30, 2017 in Chengdu, an important hub in western China. CITLE is now set to expand its international participation further through a cooperation with the transport logistic Cluster of Messe München. Offering the chance to make valuable new contacts in the largest trading center in western China, CITLE is an important platform for the international transport and logistics sector.
(firmenpresse) - Approximately 400 exhibitors are expected to exhibit in the three halls at CITLE 2017 in Chengdu. The capital of the province of Sichuan, Chengdu has the highest economic output in western China, with an industrial focus on solar technology, electronics and the manufacture of fiber-optic cables.
Chengdu has long since developed into an important hub in China and it is a valuable addition to our portfolio of trade fairs. This now means that, alternating each year with transport logistic China, exhibitors have the opportunity of presenting themselves on the Asian market, and in particular in a new region, with new customer potential in China, explained Gerhard Gerritzen, a member of the Management Board of Messe München GmbH.
With its One Belt One Road strategy, China is currently building a new Silk Road. For western China that means international trade in goods will no longer run only via eastern China, but can also connect direct with the neighboring states in Central Asia. Thanks to the support of the Chinese government, a range of different industries have already based themselves in Chengdu. Also, in recent years,
progress has been made on a maritime Silk Road. With the purchase of a deep-sea port in Myanmar, China now has a rail connection from Chengdu to one of the most important maritime shipping routes in the world.
As part of CITLE 2017 we are organizing an excursion to the Bonded Logistic Park, to give an impression of the rapid development in this area. Leading companies such Bayer, Apple and Siemens have already invested in Chengdu, said Gerritzen.
The infrastructure in this Chinese provincial capital is also being expanded. In May this year work began on the construction of a new airport. The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport will have six runways and be able to handle around 90 million passengers per year.
