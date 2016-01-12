Crossroads Investigations Named Best Private Investigation Agency Floridas Top Private Investigation Agency

For the second year in a row, Crossroads Investigations has been named the best Private Investigation company in South Florida by the readers of the Daily Business Review, South Floridas top legal and business daily newspaper.

(firmenpresse) - Miami, FL - For the second year in a row, Crossroads Investigations has been named the best Private Investigation company in South Florida by the readers of the Daily Business Review, South Floridas top legal and business daily newspaper.



We are so proud to be recognized by our local community for this honor. We work very hard to provide our clients extraordinary insights and we are honored that our clients have rewarded us with their votes, says Crossroads Investigations President Marc Hurwitz. Crossroads reputation depends on doing right by our clients and exceeding their expectations, so to receive this recognition really validates our work ethic.



As the company continues to grow, Crossroads added a new member to their team in February of 2016, Chantal Kahale. She is working on making the client experience even better.



About Crossroads Investigations



Crossroads Investigations is a premier full-service Private Investigation Agency and Due Diligence firm with national and global capabilities. The firm specializes in highly effective services encompassing due diligence, asset and bank searches , background reports, surveillance, employee & tenant screenings and skip traces.



For more information about Crossroads Investigations, fully licensed and insured, phone: 305-929-3513 or visit http://xinvestigations.com



Contact:

Marc Hurwitz

Company: Crossroads Investigations

Address: 1835 NE Miami Gardens Dr. Ste 547, N. Miami Beach, FL 33179

Phone: (305) 929-3513

Email: info(at)Xinvestigations.com





More information:

http://xinvestigations.com



PressRelease by

Crossroads Investigations

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 10:43

Language: English

News-ID 510224

Character count: 1869

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crossroads Investigations



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 94



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease