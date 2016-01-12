New Report Provides First-Of-Its-Kind Analysis on LMS Market in Europe

Latest e-Literate report explains shifting dynamics across European higher education landscape; suggests early stages of global adoption trends

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- e-Literate, a leading source of analysis and research on higher education technology, today released a report on European market dynamics for Learning Management Systems, known in parts of Europe as Virtual Learning Environments. The first-of-its-kind analysis follows the May 2016 release of LMS Market Dynamics, a comprehensive report from e-Literate focused on the market for Learning Management Systems (LMS) in the U.S. and Canada.

Authored by e-Literate co-founders and edtech experts Phil Hill and Michael Feldstein, the new report surveys the adoption of virtual learning environments across Europe. e-Literate's analysis suggests that while the shift towards open-source Europe has historically had a favorable impact on Moodle, Canvas by Instructure may be gaining momentum in certain markets.

"Overall, the data indicate that Europe can best be thought of as a collection of regional -- or even national -- markets, rather than a single unified market," said Phil Hill, co-publisher of e-Literate. "This report offers a much-needed road map for edtech developers and institutional leaders seeking to gain insight into the virtual learning environment space in Europe."

The analysis is powered by data from LISTedTECH, the most comprehensive education technology database, which allows, for the first time, an extensive review of LMS usage, implementation, and decommissions for more than 1,600 institutions throughout Europe.

In the report, Hill and Feldstein suggest that nascent market shifts in Europe may mirror those in the U.S., which has recently seen the rapid rise of new players in the LMS space. They note, however, that due to the fragmented nature of European markets, it remains to be seen whether these companies will make the same large gains in Europe as they have in the U.S.

e-Literate is a digital education technology research and analysis site designed to help organizations learn to effectively use technology to improve education. e-Literate is published by MindWires LLC, a team of education technology experts that help schools, educational companies and policymakers navigate the new world of digital education through in-depth market research, strategic planning, education technology and infrastructure assessment, and executive leadership advising.

