VMware© Certifies Industry Leading 10ZiG Blast Zero Clients for VMware Horizon 7

(firmenpresse) - VMware Horizon 7 and Blast Extreme protocol incorporates standardized H.264 video Codec, improving efficiency and speed via hardware encoding and decoding.



Leicester, UK - VMware certifies industry leading 4448v and 5848qv Blast Extreme Zero Clients from 10ZiG for VMware Horizon 7 VDI platform. Horizon 7 and Blast Extreme help expand computing capabilities using industry standard H.264 codec.



The 4448v Blast Zero Client from 10ZiG is economically priced to meet the needs of task users and knowledge workers. The 4448v easily outperforms more expensive units from the competition. 4448v standard features include dual monitor support with resolution up to 1920x1200 (WUXGA), wireless capabilities, a Dual Core processor, USB 3.0, VESA Mounting capability and ultra-low power consumption ranging from only 4-5 watts.



The 10ZiG 5848qv Blast Zero Client expands upon this solid performance feature set with dual monitor support resolution up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA) via dual DisplayPort, an Intel Quad Core processor, and an array of video options. The powerful 5848qv is capable of Full HD, Multimedia, 3D and robust CAD performance; making it ideal for advanced knowledge workers and power users.



Additional standard features of both the 4448v and 5848qv include PCoIP support and the powerful 10ZiG Centralised Management utility with Cloud capabilities. Rugged, low-maintenance, Solid-State construction featuring no moving parts or wear components rounds out a list of impressive specifications.



Complementing the true VDI experience of easy centralized management, productivity gains, enhanced virus protection and increased energy savings is the peace of mind of the 10ZiG Advanced Exchange Three Year Warranty. This warranty is one of the best in the industry, no registration is required.



The VMware Blast Extreme protocol is a component of VMware Horizon 7. Blast Extreme is a forward-thinking design based upon the H.264 video format Codec. This new protocol has excellent support for mobile networks and devices. Greatly improving stability and accelerating performance, Blast Extreme enhances the VDI experience with any Thin or Zero Client that can decode the H.264 Codec.





Requiring less bandwidth than PCoIP, Blast Extreme supports both TCP and UDP, making it better suited for mobile and lossy networks. Additionally, Blast Extreme works well for new deployments where servers are equipped with GPU architecture like NVIDIA GRID cards that support H.264 encoding. Server based GPU cards are able to offload H.264 encoding tasks from the server CPU, resulting in increased server performance, stability and scalability.





