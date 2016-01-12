Kesko has completed the acquisition of AutoCarrera - Porsche representation to VV-Auto

Kesko has completed the acquisition of AutoCarrera - Porsche representation to

VV-Auto



Kesko Corporation's subsidiary VV-Auto Group Oy has acquired the whole share

capital of Oy AutoCarrera Ab. With the transaction, the import and retailing of

Porsche has transferred to VV-Auto.



In 2015, the net sales of the acquired Oy Autocarrera Ab were ?49 million and

the operating profit was ?3.3 million. The price of the acquisition, structured

as a share purchase, is approximately ?27 million.



On 14 November 2016, Kesko Corporation announced in a stock exchange release

that it acquires the whole share capital of AutoCarrera. On 24 November, the

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) announced that it approves the

acquisition. The approval was not subject to any conditions.



The car trade is one of Kesko's strategic growth areas. The acquisition expands

VV-Auto's cooperation with Volkswagen AG. Currently VV-Auto is responsible for

the import of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and MAN and it operates as a significant

car retailer at its own outlets in the Greater Helsinki area and Turku. The

addition of Porsche to the selection will increase sales and improve the

profitability of the car trade.



A consideration of approximately ?25 million was paid at the closing of the

transaction. A further amount of approximately ?2 million will be paid later

when the terms and conditions agreed by the parties have been fulfilled.



The acquisition does not have an impact on Kesko Group's outlook.



Further information:

Pekka Lahti, EVP, car trade division, tel. +358 50 383 7663, pekka.lahti(at)vv-

auto.fi



Lauri Peltola, EVP, communications, corporate responsibility and stakeholder

relations, tel. +358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi





Jukka Erlund, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 105 322 113,

jukka.erlund(at)kesko.fi





Kesko Corporation







More information:

http://www.kesko.fi



