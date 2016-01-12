(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 01.12.2016 AT 11.00 1(1)
Kesko has completed the acquisition of AutoCarrera - Porsche representation to
VV-Auto
Kesko Corporation's subsidiary VV-Auto Group Oy has acquired the whole share
capital of Oy AutoCarrera Ab. With the transaction, the import and retailing of
Porsche has transferred to VV-Auto.
In 2015, the net sales of the acquired Oy Autocarrera Ab were ?49 million and
the operating profit was ?3.3 million. The price of the acquisition, structured
as a share purchase, is approximately ?27 million.
On 14 November 2016, Kesko Corporation announced in a stock exchange release
that it acquires the whole share capital of AutoCarrera. On 24 November, the
Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) announced that it approves the
acquisition. The approval was not subject to any conditions.
The car trade is one of Kesko's strategic growth areas. The acquisition expands
VV-Auto's cooperation with Volkswagen AG. Currently VV-Auto is responsible for
the import of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and MAN and it operates as a significant
car retailer at its own outlets in the Greater Helsinki area and Turku. The
addition of Porsche to the selection will increase sales and improve the
profitability of the car trade.
A consideration of approximately ?25 million was paid at the closing of the
transaction. A further amount of approximately ?2 million will be paid later
when the terms and conditions agreed by the parties have been fulfilled.
The acquisition does not have an impact on Kesko Group's outlook.
Further information:
Pekka Lahti, EVP, car trade division, tel. +358 50 383 7663, pekka.lahti(at)vv-
auto.fi
Lauri Peltola, EVP, communications, corporate responsibility and stakeholder
relations, tel. +358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi
Jukka Erlund, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 105 322 113,
jukka.erlund(at)kesko.fi
