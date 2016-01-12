(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
December 1, 2016
Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is now the new home of Nokia phones
Espoo, Finland - Nokia confirms that the strategic agreement covering branding
rights and intellectual property licensing with HMD Global Oy (HMD), originally
announced on May 18, 2016 has come into force.
HMD has today announced the completion of transactions between HMD, FIH Mobile
Limited (a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industries trading as Foxconn
Technology Group) and Microsoft, which means that HMD can begin operations as
the new home of Nokia phones, under an exclusive global brand license(1) for the
next ten years.
Nokia branded feature phones remain one of the most popular choices of mobile
phone in many markets around the world today and HMD will continue to market
them as part of an integrated portfolio, alongside a new range of smartphones
and tablets to be announced later by HMD.
Under the agreement, Nokia will receive royalty payments from HMD for sales of
every Nokia branded mobile phone and tablet, covering both brand and
intellectual property rights. Nokia is not an investor or shareholder in HMD.
Brad Rodrigues, interim president of Nokia Technologies, said:
"We've been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown around the world for the return
of the Nokia brand to smartphones. The HMD Global team has the ambition, talent
and resources to bring a new generation of Nokia branded phones to market, and
we wish them every success. I'm sure our millions of Nokia fans will be excited
to see their new products!"
Today also sees the return of Nokia branded phones to the Nokia website at
www.nokia.com/phones. The website for Nokia phones is operated by HMD.
(1 )Excluding Japan
