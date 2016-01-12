Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is now the new home of Nokia phones

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is now the new home of Nokia phones



Espoo, Finland - Nokia confirms that the strategic agreement covering branding

rights and intellectual property licensing with HMD Global Oy (HMD), originally

announced on May 18, 2016 has come into force.



HMD has today announced the completion of transactions between HMD, FIH Mobile

Limited (a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industries trading as Foxconn

Technology Group) and Microsoft, which means that HMD can begin operations as

the new home of Nokia phones, under an exclusive global brand license(1) for the

next ten years.



Nokia branded feature phones remain one of the most popular choices of mobile

phone in many markets around the world today and HMD will continue to market

them as part of an integrated portfolio, alongside a new range of smartphones

and tablets to be announced later by HMD.



Under the agreement, Nokia will receive royalty payments from HMD for sales of

every Nokia branded mobile phone and tablet, covering both brand and

intellectual property rights. Nokia is not an investor or shareholder in HMD.



Brad Rodrigues, interim president of Nokia Technologies, said:



"We've been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown around the world for the return

of the Nokia brand to smartphones. The HMD Global team has the ambition, talent

and resources to bring a new generation of Nokia branded phones to market, and

we wish them every success. I'm sure our millions of Nokia fans will be excited

to see their new products!"



Today also sees the return of Nokia branded phones to the Nokia website at

www.nokia.com/phones. The website for Nokia phones is operated by HMD.



(1 )Excluding Japan









About Nokia



Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



