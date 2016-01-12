Prosafe SE: Financial calendar

FINANCIAL YEAR 2016



Quarterly Report - Q4 - 09.02.2017



FINANCIAL YEAR 2017



Quarterly Report - Q1 - 11.05.2017

Quarterly Report - Q2 - 24.08.2017

Quarterly Report - Q3 - 02.11.2017



Annual General Meeting - 10.05.2017



Prosafe reserves the right to amend the dates.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation

vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

www.prosafe.com



Larnaca, 1 December 2016

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:



Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01



Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 20





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







