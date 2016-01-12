Prosafe SE: Financial calendar

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Financial calendar
FINANCIAL YEAR 2016
Quarterly Report - Q4 - 09.02.2017
FINANCIAL YEAR 2017
Quarterly Report - Q1 - 11.05.2017
Quarterly Report - Q2 - 24.08.2017
Quarterly Report - Q3 - 02.11.2017
Annual General Meeting - 10.05.2017
Prosafe reserves the right to amend the dates.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 1 December 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
