(firmenpresse) - YDreams Global to use Virtual Reality in the development of simulations for military training



Vancouver, British Columbia--( December 1, 2016) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (FSE: APYYD) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technical supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel as well as the Government of Rio de Janeiro, is pleased to announce that it will use its extensive knowledge of Virtual Reality ("VR"), gaming and immersive experiences to develop training solutions for military use.



The main goal is to create a complete platform to be used by the military and other government agencies such as police departments, fire departments, and emergency medical services that could use the VR as a training experience. By using this technology for training, for example the military, police and fire, would be able to experience accurate real life situations that would be impossible to replicate in physical world exercises.



Very few companies in the world provide this technology and YDreams Global's goal is to expand through commercial partners in North America, South America and Europe, to offer this platform to military and civilian defense forces.



Marcos Alves, Director of YDreams Global products division, explains that YDreams Global will create a lifelike experience and improve military techniques. "VR is emerging as a technology that can improve the way we learn and experience stressful situations in a safer environment," explains Mr. Alves.



By using VR simulations, it is possible to optimize training budget and while simultaneously increasing the number of scenarios. "YDreams is setting out to offer VR training techniques to thousands of military, police and other agencies in this space. By bringing VR technology into their training routine, a new era of military training may be possible, increasing safety for both sides: the police force and the general population. We are very excited about this new development and the impact it may have on YDreams' growth. The defense sector has a massive market and we feel that YDreams has a distinct advantage to develop VR techniques for this sector," declared the CEO of the Company, Daniel Japiassu.





YDreams Global anticipates that the working version will be available in the second quarter of 2017. This project involves partnerships with several hardware companies.



About YDreams Global



YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, is a post digital company that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.



YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.



YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.



