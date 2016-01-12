Airwheel 2016 new Smart Electric Scooter Enriches the Young Generations Life

Many persons childhood is accompanied by bikes. They ride bikes with their peers to school, discussing what they have experienced the other day.

(firmenpresse) - In colleges, since cars are banned from getting inside, bikes are still the most efficient tool to get around on campus. It is also a romantic experience for campus lovers to ride bikes together to enjoy the sunset in the lakeside. When the young people come of age, each would get a driving license. It is beyond expression how excited they are when they drive alone for the first time. But the excitement would not last long before they are faced with the high oil cost. Though more comfortable cars are created, there are still some young people choose to get around with an Airwheel electric walkcar to get around. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



Airwheel has created complete series of self-balancing electric scooter, electric skateboard and e bike and other innovative tools like C5 helmet camera to assist daily commuting. The invention of so many types of intelligent electric scooters is to arouse peoples concern over urban environmental and traffic issues, and to attract more people to join in a low-carbon commuting. It has been proven, how agile and efficient the new types of vehicles are in the congested urban traffic. Airwheel seems to be an alternative to cars and bikes, for which it draws the sportive feature of bikes and the labor-saving feature of cars. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408646063702017



Airwheel Smart E Bike small in size is considered as a tiny Titan because the scooter is designed with small and exquisite design style, but contains huge power and strength like a giant. Also, some of them can be transformed to a manageable size easily like E3 backpack e bike. Another important factor is the Airwheel being green, as private cars are in large number, it is no longer that easy to drive in urban traffic environment. Under such a condition, many people are acquainted with a new type of green and efficient vehicle, Airwheel.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





It is a sign of technological progress as well as recovering the original simplicity. The popularity of Airwheel mini electric scooter embodies a pursuit of healthy, simple and wonderful lifestyle.



