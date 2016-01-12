Sopra Steria becomes the first Specialist in Consultancy Systems Integration to hire from CodeClan, Scotland's foremost digital skills academy

(firmenpresse) - Edinburgh, 1 December 2016 - Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, has today announced that it has become the first specialist in Consultancy Systems Integration to hire a recruit from CodeClan, Scotlands dedicated software skills academy.



CodeClan is a digital skills academy for web and software development supported by the Scottish Government and ScotlandIS, Scotlands digital technologies trade body. It is also the first UK digital skills academy to be approved by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). Sopra Steria has a long-term presence in the region and is constantly looking to diversify both its workforce and the ways in which people are sourced, particularly given the digital skills shortage in the UK.



As a result, Sopra Steria, a market leader in Consultancy Systems Integration, turned to CodeClans high quality pool of graduates, selecting CodeClan alumnus Adam Reid to join its Application Support Team as part of the Government Sector. Adam will provide day-to-day support for major client processing systems.



By supporting and recruiting from CodeClan, Sopra Steria builds upon its commitment to sustainable and diverse growth in Scotland. Sopra Steria sponsors the Scottish Digital Leaders Programme, and, last year, signed the Scottish Business Pledge and announced the opening of its new Glasgow office. It also continues to expand its Scottish graduate and apprenticeship programmes, hiring over 40 graduates in Scotland for 2016 with the expectation of investing in even more for 2017 and 2018.



Alison McLaughlin, Regional Director, Sopra Steria comments: We are delighted to be working with CodeClan. Given the increasing Digital skills gap, the tech sector needs to consider alternative recruitment approaches. I think CodeClan's role in fast-tracking capable individuals into our industry is vital and the calibre of the staff they produce is very high. By working with CodeClan we hope to continue to grow our business in the region and in doing so, support skills development and the economy in Scotland.





Harvey Wheaton, CEO of CodeClan, said: It is critical that CodeClan fosters strong ties with companies like Sopra Steria. We welcome an open dialogue with employers to ensure the academy is continuously developing an industry-relevant curriculum that produces work-ready developers. Our ultimate aim is to provide a solution to the current digital skills crisis in Scotland by giving our tech community access to skilled graduates ready to launch a career in the industry. Unfortunately the skills gap isn't simply going to go away  we need to work together to make sure future generations have the tools they need to have a fulfilling career in tech. Adam is a fantastic example of someone without a background in technology and who has been able to start a career in the industry following 16-weeks of immersive training with CodeClan.



Adam Reid, Junior Software Engineer, Sopra Steria, and CodeClan graduate comments: CodeClan is important because it has enabled me to begin a new career as a Junior Software Engineer with one of Europe's leaders in digital transformation, Sopra Steria. CodeClan provided me with the platform, guidance and support to learn the fundamentals of coding design and implementation. Thanks to CodeClan I now have a great opportunity to work for an innovative leading European company and I'm looking forward to developing my skills further with Sopra Steria."





