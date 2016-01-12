IDW Media Holdings to Present at the 9th Annual LD MICRO Event

Fully Integrated Media Company including comic books, television series, board games, and distribution of tourist information are all part of the growing company to present on December 6, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), the parent company that includes IDW Publishing, the award-winning comic book and graphic novel publisher in both print and digital platforms including online, mobile and emerging technologies, with prominent and respected television series through IDW Entertainment, tabletop board and card games through IDW Games, high-end print collectibles with IDW Limited and distribution of tourism information through CTM, today announced that Ted Adams, Chief Executive Officer and Les Rozner, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD MICRO Main Event on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 12:30pm, Track 2.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/microcap companies and will feature 240 presenting names.

The conference will be held December 6th - 8th, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. IDW Media Holdings management will be available during the day on December 6th - 7th for one-on-one meetings. Please contact LD MICRO to schedule a meeting.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery. IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel. The acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, March and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment currently serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp and is producing Dirk Gently, based the best seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett. Additionally, both Brooklyn Animal Control and Locke and Key are in development for television series.

CTM Media Group Inc. a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information distributing over 100 million brochures last year.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

IDW Media Holdings

