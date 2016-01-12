Lincoln Property Company to Manage Apartments in One of Dallas' Largest Skyscraper Redevelopments

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Real Estate giant, , was announced as the management company for 324 apartment units within one of Downtown Dallas' tallest skyscrapers. The Drever, formerly First National Bank tower located at 1401 Elm St., is undergoing a massive redevelopment by Drever Capital Management. At 50 stories, The Drever will be a combination of a 216-room luxurious boutique hotel, 24,000 sf of retail space, in addition to 324 units of apartment living built inside the former 1.5 million sf office tower. The development is anticipated to open in 2018.

"Residents will not be wanting for amenity space," says Lincoln Property Company's Regional Vice President, Sheila Carter. "The apartments feature shared amenities with the hotel such as available room service and housekeeping services, in addition to accessibility to a wraparound amenity deck, featuring a resort-style pool, expansive full-service spa, fitness center, dog park and dining options with incredible views. Transportation is also a priority; residents will be able to walk out their door and take the DART directly to many places throughout the North Texas region, including DFW International Airport."

The Drever is situated in the heart of downtown Dallas and will feature a public observation deck to showcase spectacular city views. Merriman Anderson/Architects will provide the design for the massive undertaking, Andres Construction is the general contractor and CBRE was selected for retail leasing.

Lincoln Property Company was selected to manage the urban apartments after a comprehensive selection process of several real estate companies.

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of , increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

