Silent Circle Sets New Benchmark for Enterprise-Class Secure Mobile Communications

Delivers First-to-Market Capabilities to its End-to-End, Scalable Solutions to Meet the Exacting Demands of Global Organizations

(firmenpresse) - GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- , a leader in secure mobile communications, today announced new features that advance the state-of-the-art in encryption-based, enterprise-class solutions to meet the evolving requirements of customers worldwide.

"Organizations are under siege," said Silent Circle Co-founder and Chairman Mike Janke. "Corporate espionage. State-sponsored attacks. Government surveillance. Ransomware. These are the unfortunate realities of our interconnected world that underscore the increasing criticality of end-to-end, encrypted communications. As a champion of security and privacy, we are once again raising the bar by introducing unmatched functionality in our flagship enterprise offering, Silent Manager."

Representing an industry-first, Silent Manager's new "Circle-in-Circle" capabilities enable customers to contain communication flow -- most notably voice -- on an enterprise-level. Circle-in-Circle extends Silent Manager by empowering organizations to more effectively secure and control communication access -- both throughout their organizations and with individual users or entire entities outside of their organizations. Notably, customers can connect their organizations to or disconnect them from the global network, or establish strict communications policies allowing contact only with trusted entities and individuals.

Deployed around the world, Silent Manager is a simple, secure, scalable web-based service that manages multiple users, groups, plans and policies across an enterprise. This latest version of Silent Manager also delivers policy management capabilities for compliance and regulatory requirements. Additionally, organizations can now set notifications for when changes are executed to their user base or trusted devices. Importantly, emphasizing ease of use in enterprise deployments, Silent Manager's advanced dashboard provides detailed visibility into employees' license consumption and alerts on expiring plans.

Enhancing the experience for iPhone iOS 10 users, Silent Circle also introduced several advances to its private, encrypted communication and secure file transfer app, Silent Phone. With Silent Phone iOS version 3.3's CallKit functionality, iPhone users can answer incoming calls as they would a native iOS call for a fully integrated contact and call history experience.

Additional Silent Phone features include:

Email Recognition - Silent Phone recognizes email addresses in users' native contacts that are registered with the service.

Passcode Lock - Silent Phone users can enable a passcode lock setting (or Touch ID on supported iOS devices). When engaged, Silent Phone can be locked so that messages and call history are safe from prying eyes. Further, users can leverage optional settings to disable and wipe Silent Phone of all conversation and provisioning data after 10 failed attempts.

Advanced Search - Silent Phone's directory search capability allows users to easily connect with users within their organization and the global Silent Circle directory.

v3.1, Silent Phone Android v5.4 and iOS v3.3 will be available in December.

Silent Circle's products are deployed in hundreds of the most demanding network environments worldwide, including a number of leading Fortune 100 accounts and 30 international government organizations. Designed by the best minds in mobility, encryption, security and privacy, Silent Circle's fundamentally different technology sets the standard for enterprise privacy. Founded on the principle of transparency, Silent Circle fosters community input and review of its systems and services, and hosts a bug bounty program for reporting qualifying security vulnerabilities.

Silent Circle is a leader in enterprise privacy, delivered through a game-changing mobile ecosystem of software and services to build a fundamentally better mobile architecture. The company was co-founded by former Navy SEAL and security expert Mike Janke; Internet Hall of Famer Phil Zimmermann, developer of Silent Circle's ZRTP cryptography protocol and co-founder of PGP Corporation; and Jon Callas, creator of Apple's whole disk encryption software and also a PGP Corporation co-founder. Silent Circle is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Visit us at .

