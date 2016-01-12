Webscale Serves Up 100% Uptime for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Hitting Record Numbers

Blazing Fast Page Load Times and Efficient Cloud Resource Allocation Deliver Millions of Dollars in Sales

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- , the leader in multi-cloud web application delivery and control, is delighted to announce the successful completion of a flawless holiday shopping weekend across the 571 web applications managed by the company's converged platform. In the course of more than 5000 scale out (and scale in) events since Friday morning, Webscale's patented dynamic resource allocation technology ensured that its customers only used cloud compute resources when needed, slashing their individual costs by more than 50%, as compared to fixed price infrastructures. Webscale saved its entire customer base more than $1,000,000, as well as thousands more in human capital, all while keeping their sites fast, available and secure from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Consumer spending on Cyber Monday alone hit a new record of $3.39 billion this year, while some of the biggest names in retail like Old Navy, Macy's and Walmart, managing their own infrastructure or using other providers, experienced availability issues due to traffic.

"Webscale right-sizes front and back end infrastructure and manages cloud computing resources efficiently, eradicating over-provisioning and drastically reducing costs," said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. "Our customers ran a wide range of bold, innovative promotions, and saw up to 400% increases in traffic and hundreds of transactions per second through their storefronts as a result. Thanks to Webscale, the revenues they earned were not siphoned off by out-of-control infrastructure costs, commonly seen in static hosting environments and poorly managed cloud deployments."

Webscale's customers' promotions included:

Leading skincare brand , discounted every purchase by 30%.

, provider of premium skins for consumer devices, is running a 50% off week, as well as giving away a car and a vacation.

Winter clothing specialist , discounted their products by 70%.

, who sell customized cases for consumer devices, ran a buy-one-get-one-free promotion.

Webscale's customers also benefitted from the peace of mind provided by its predictive analytics, automated provisioning, monitoring and alerting systems, backed by a global 24/7 support team that closely monitored their sites for any hidden issues throughout the weekend. With experience gained from migrating more than 500 storefronts to the cloud, and supporting the transaction of more than $1 billion in revenue this year alone, Webscale continues to be the platform of choice for mid-market businesses looking to manage, scale and optimize their online presence, leveraging the cloud as a true utility.

