Avalara Certifies Oracle Integration Built by SmartERP Solutions

First cloud-based tax automation solution for JD Edwards EnterpriseONE customers

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA and PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- ., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and services, has joined Avalara's community of certified solution partners. Avalara's solution partners are software publishers and consultancies that integrate Avalara's software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into leading transaction applications, including ERP, eCommerce, POS, mobile POS and accounting systems.

Smart ERP Solutions was certified for integrating Avalara into Oracle's JD Edwards EnterpriseONE (JDE eONE) suite of comprehensive enterprise resource planning solutions. As a result, JDE eONE customers can now benefit from Avalara's cloud-based tax automation software, which calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Additionally, JDE eONE users can easily add Avalara's tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

In addition to Avalara's certification, SmartERP Solutions has also achieved Oracle Validated Integration (OVI) designation for its JDE eONE integration. To achieve OVI, Oracle partners must meet a stringent set of requirements based on the needs and priorities of customers. SmartERP developed and currently offers integrations between Avalara and Oracle E-Business Suite, and Avalara and PeopleSoft.

Avalara's Compliance Cloud platform helps customers reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving users more time to focus on driving their own business success.

"We strive to create user interfaces that meet specific functional requirements and are simple to understand, visually appealing, fast and easy to use," said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. "Our integration between Avalara and Oracle applications is another example of how cloud innovations can bring about tremendous value for customers. We're excited to partner with Avalara to provide tax compliance for Oracle customers."

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, "Cloud-based services benefit companies of all sizes by reducing the capital expense of hardware and software investments and increasing the ability to focus on the core competencies of the business. Our partnership with SmartERP Solutions allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive tax management solutions to Oracle ERP customers in a fast, easy, and cost effective way. It today's electronic world it just doesn't make sense to manually manage sales tax."

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

Smart ERP Solutions®, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. Avalara delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. The Avalara Compliance Cloud platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

