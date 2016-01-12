HMSHost Elves Reward Naughty & Nice Travelers in the Holly Jolly Holiday Takeover at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Elves surprise Chicago travelers this holiday season; Emoji-powered sweepstakes launches across U.S. and Canada locations

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Todayglobal restaurateur and the Chicago Department of Aviation are spreading holiday spirit, good cheer, and fun gifts during the busy holiday travel season with the Holly Jolly Holiday Takeover at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. This multi-component campaign features a series of exciting elf events at participating airports, including Chicago O'Hare, and a text-emoji-to-win promotion across the U.S. and Canada.

At O'Hare today, HMSHost Holiday Elves, with their magical sleigh, will hand out electronics, fun gag gifts, holiday collectibles, and travel accessories to lucky travelers and employees. The HMSHost Holiday Elves are also bringing live entertainment with carolers and comedic talent to the terminals of O'Hare.

The pop-up event features a family-friendly naughty-or-nice game. O'Hare travelers can spin the prize wheel to see if they have been naughty or nice this year. The prize wheel lands on "naughty" if they sampled some of Santa's cookies or peeked at their presents. They are "nice" if they sang with carolers or offered to switch airplane seats so a family could sit together. Both naughty and nice travelers receive a fun corresponding gift.

"Giving travelers a break from the hectic holidays with our elf events and text-emoji-to-win promotion is a great way to keep up spirits, and create an engaging, memorable experience," said HMSHost Vice President of Marketing Atousa Ghoreichi. "We are excited to bring this fun event to Chicago O'Hare travelers to help make their holiday travel season bright."

Those who don't find themselves at O'Hare today are encouraged to follow the holiday elves' travel journey and share a photo of themselves during their own holiday travels tagging (at)HMSHost with #HMSHostElf #Contest for a chance to win a $100 digital retailer gift card. Photos will be picked based on creativity and relevance to the holiday travel season. Visit for rules and details.

In addition to the elves event, travelers in the U.S. and Canada can join in on the fun with an HMSHost and Coca-Cola text-emoji-to-win promotion. The Holiday Emoji Instant Win offers the chance to instantly win one of many digital retailer gift cards. To enter, travelers who make a purchase at participating HMSHost airport and motorway locations across the U.S. and Canada will receive a receipt with a store ID on it. They can then text the store ID along with a snowflake emoji if in the U.S. or snowman emoji if in Canada to 30364. For additional details on eligibility and to enter without making a purchase or text messaging during the Promotion Period, participants may visit and follow the links and instructions to complete and submit the registration form.

The HMSHost Holiday Elves are traveling and spreading cheer to other airports through December 8. The Holiday Emoji Instant Win runs through December 31, 2016.

HMSHost has been recognized by the industry as the top provider of travel dining with awards such as 2016 Best Overall Food & Beverage Operator (for the ninth consecutive year) and Food Operator with the Highest Regard for Customer Service (for the seventh year) by Airport Revenue News. HMSHost has also been recognized by Airports Council International-North America, receiving First Place for Best New Food and Beverage (Full-Service Concept) for 1897 Market at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and First Place for Best Innovative Consumer Experience Concept for its Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Global restaurateur is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, including 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $2.8 billion and employs more than 37,000 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of around EUR 4.3 billion in 2015, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,200 stores in over 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at and on Twitter at .





More information:

http://www.hmshost.com



PressRelease by

HMSHost

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510332

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HMSHost

Stadt: CHICAGO, IL





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease