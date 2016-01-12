Semcasting Announces Expansion of Sales Team in Key U.S. Markets

(firmenpresse) - ANDOVER, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Semcasting (), creators of the patented IP targeting technology Smart Zones, today announced it has opened offices in San Francisco, California and New York, New York to support brands and agencies in the respective regions. In addition to the home office north of Boston, and a sales office in Buffalo, New York these new offices will help serve clients nationwide and support the company's continued, accelerated growth.

"We are proud of our recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a second year. To support our continued profitable growth into 2017, we have bolstered the sales team on the west and east coasts and have grown staff by nearly 30% since the beginning of 2016," said Semcasting founder and CEO Ray Kingman. "At a time where reach and transparency are a major priority for digital targeting and customer activation, this team will be instrumental in bringing our patented data activation platform to key brands and their agencies of record."

Semcasting was ranked number 436 on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500 based on its 146 percent revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. Semcasting was also a Technology Fast 500 award winner in 2015.

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Semcasting is continuing to hire in support of its growth across key markets in the U.S.

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation Universal Data Exchange for advertising, marketing and CRM related digital targeting. Our patented Smart Zones IP Targeting platform onboards a wide-array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, MA.

