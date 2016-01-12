Neoglyphic Entertainment Launches NeoFur for Unity

The award-winning plugin to create dynamic, realistic fur and fuzzy surfaces for console, PC, cinematic, mobile and VR/AR now available to Unity developers

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- , a story company building advanced entertainment technologies, today announced the release of its award-winning 3D graphics technology NeoFur for the game development platform. Previously available only on Unreal Engine 4 and in closed beta for Unity, NeoFur is an easy-to-use, in-editor tool that simplifies the creative process for developers. The tool allows authoring of high quality, fully dynamic fur (or short fibers) in real-time. NeoFur enables developers to tackle the creation of often challenging furry and fibrous characters, objects, and soft textures at an authenticity level that has never been achieved in a real-time engine.

"The demand for NeoFur has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are very excited bring it to the Unity development community. We created NeoFur to provide developers with a flexible tool for the creation of fur and soft surfaces for a variety of 3D art styles," said Carlos Montero, Neoglyphic's VP of Graphics Technology. "NeoFur offers studios a reliable cost and time-saving solution that achieves breathtaking results. Unity developers are pushing forward on cutting-edge platforms like Virtual Reality and mobile, and we continue to be committed to building systems and tools that make their task of creation easier, faster and with better results."

NeoFur leverages shell-rendering techniques, creating a beautiful illusion of millions of strands of fur. Patent-pending advances have allowed the use of compute shaders and other advanced shading strategies. The result is fast simulation, realistic physics, and unique level-of-detail systems designed to combat fill-rate, ultimately allowing NeoFur to be authored for Mac, PC and mobile games, VR platforms such as Oculus and HTC Vive, and gaming consoles including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

NeoFur for Unity's features and performance capabilities include:

Support for Unity 5.3.5 and above

Support for advanced physics and forces

Cross platform: PC, Mac, Mobile, VR, & Consoles

Demo project with over 30 example materials and assets

One stylized, rigged & animated Sabertooth Tiger asset self-shadowing

Physically-based shading support via Unity's Standard Shader

Support for morph targets and splines for hair growth

Flexible settings to tune for quality and performance

"We're proud to give all developers access to high-end tools that make it easier to bring their visions to life with stunning results. The addition of NeoFur lets developers take full advantage of Unity's powerful capabilities as we continue delivering on this mission," said Clive Downie, Chief Marketing Officer at Unity Technologies. "Across everything from mobile to high-end VR, NeoFur offers a new way to render authentic detail for more engaging games and experiences. We can't wait to see what the community creates."

Unity offers tools and services for making 2D, 3D, VR, and AR games and experiences across 25 different platforms, and is used by millions of creators around the world, from large publishers to indie studios, filmmakers, and artists.

NeoFur's licensing options are aimed at providing access to the technology for individuals, indie studios and AAA studios. For the month of December, Neoglyphic will be offering a 20% discount on any license of NeoFur for Unity. For additional pricing and sales information, please visit .

Neoglyphic Entertainment is a story company building advanced entertainment technologies. Driven by the belief that story is at the heart of the human experience, Neoglyphic develops platform technologies for all types of storytellers to create and share their stories seamlessly across every medium, including the written word, visual art, music, film and video games. Neoglyphic, headquartered in Campbell, California, has a unique blend of the best creative and technical talent passionate about bringing the best stories to light for every audience by using cutting edge data science, machine learning and advanced visual development tools. More at .

