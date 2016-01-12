Qualys to Participate in Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, announced today that Melissa Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the 13th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference in New York on December 8, 2016.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 1:45 p.m. ET (10:45 a.m. PT). At the time of the presentation, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at . Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Imperial Capital representative.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 9,200 customers in more than 100 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. The Qualys Cloud Platform and integrated suite of solutions help organizations simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu, HCL Comnet, HPE, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). For more information, please visit .

