USPTO Review Validates 6 Worlds Inc. Patent Claims for Multi-Player Online Gaming Technology

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has validated six patent claims by Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD) following Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) review of World's seminal technology that has been fundamental to the development of (MMORPG) into a $20-billion dollar industry. Validated claims were: Claims 4, 8, 13, and 16 of Patent 7,181,690 B1 - IPR2015-01268 and claims 5 and 7 of Patent 7,493,558 B2 - IPR2015-01269.

As previously announced, Worlds' MMORPG technology patents were subject to an (IPR) due to Bungie Inc. challenging the validity of Worlds' patent portfolio at the USPTO. The commencement of the IPR proceeding caused the federal district court to put Worlds' federal patent infringement Blizzard, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. and Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision Blizzard et al) on hold pending the outcome of the IPR. 500 million monthly active users around the globe use Activision Blizzard et al's MMORPG products. Worlds is represented before the PTAB by Wayne M. Helge of , Jackson & Gowdey, LLP and in the federal district court litigation by Susman Godfrey L.L.P.

"The validation of these six claims by the USPTO PTAB enables Worlds to resume our Federal court case Blizzard et al as well as pursue other infringement suits," noted Thomas Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO. "We are still awaiting the PTAB's final ruling on case # IPR2015-01319 for our seventh patent, # 8,082,501, which should come out shortly. We are pleased with the PTAB's ruling on these particular claims. However we believe that a number of the disallowed claims should have been ruled in our favor. After we receive all the rulings, we will assess our position and options with legal counsel and determine the best strategy regarding future litigation and alliances with strategic partners that will maximize potential of our intellectual property."

Kidrin continued, "In the five years since starting litigation against Activision et al, we've overcome the numerous challenges they've raised against our intellectual property (IP). We've already received a favorable ruling, as well as overcame the Motion for Summary Judgment and lawsuit by Activision in California. Once again our IP has been validated and we are renewing our commitment to pursue those infringing upon our patents."

More information on the lawsuit and can be found on the website.

Worlds Inc. is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds. The Company has a portfolio of 10 US patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. Visit .

Susman Godfrey L.L.P., a law firm with more than 80 lawyers, was recently named one of the top litigation boutiques in the country by The American Lawyer. The firm represents plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of commercial litigation matters, including antitrust, patent and intellectual property, securities and corporate governance litigation, energy, commercial and products liability, bankruptcy and financial restructuring, accounting malpractice, arbitration, climate change, and international litigation. The firm has offices in Houston, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, visit .

DBJ+G ranked as one of the top 15 law firms or corporate legal departments measured by the number of representations in IPR, Covered Business Method, and Post-Grant Review proceedings before PTAB in 2015. Docket Navigator's 2015 Year in Review identified DBJ + G's Wayne Helge as a top 10 attorney in the PTAB.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "estimated," "should," "preparing," "expected" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Julie Shepherd



Accentuate PR

847-275-3643





More information:

http://www.worlds.com



PressRelease by

Worlds Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 510337

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Worlds Inc.

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease