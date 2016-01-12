Stingray Music Launches Free Online Music Player

1000s of curated music channels for every moment, place and mood now available online

Music lovers rejoice! Stingray today launched the Stingray Music online music player; available free to everyone with a subscription to a provider that carries Stingray Music.

A complement to the popular Stingray Music mobile app, the music player offers unlimited ad-free streaming of the same channel lineup offered on televion. In addition, Stingray Music online also streams a selection of 2,000 Vibes channels in over 100 genres.

Vibes channels are exclusive to Stingray Music. Users combine up to three filters for a listening experience that's uniquely theirs; whether they need energetic pop songs to motivate a workout, elegant jazz tracks to entertain friends or a chill indie mix to relax on a weekend morning.

"We are excited to introduce the Stingray Music online music player to our global audience," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "We are always working to improve the user experience through new and innovative cross-platform applications. Our objective is to be the one-stop-shop, not only for providers looking for a comprehensive music offering, but also for listeners worldwide who crave a professionally curated music experience tailored to their tastes and needs."

With Stingray Music now available seamlessly across all platforms, there is no need to look anywhere else to hear the best music channels; from the most mainstream to the most specialized.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray Djazz, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and iConcerts. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit

