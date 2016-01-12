Valterra Reports on Corporate Matters

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Valterra Resource Corporation (TSX VENTURE: VQA)(OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reports the results of its 2016 Annual General Meeting held on November 24, 2016. All ordinary resolutions placed before the meeting were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as auditors of Valterra, the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved and the Company's advance notice policy was ratified. Shareholders elected two new directors, Nigel Bunting and Donald Head, to join incumbent directors Lawrence Page, Q.C., Edward Odishaw, Barry Schindel and Brian McGrath.

Nigel Bunting After attending Gordonstoun School and the College of Law, Nigel joined Lloyds of London Insurance broker CT Bowring & Co, which subsequently became Marsh & McLennan. In 1997 he joined Suffolk Life, a specialist pension administrator which was later acquired by Legal & General. Recently, Nigel has focused on his various Charitable & Investment interests, which are mainly in the commodity and precious metals space.

Donald Head, a native of Arizona and a resident of Scottsdale, graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in Business and holds a law degree from the University of Arizona. He co-founded Centurian Development and Investments Inc., a company engaged in real estate development. He practiced as an Attorney in Arizona where, for many years, he represented Canadian public mineral exploration companies in property acquisitions and equity finance. He has served in an advisory capacity and as Director of Canadian public companies, notably Valterra Resource Corporation, Southern Silver Exploration Corp., Fortune River Resource Corp. and Duncastle Gold Corp. He currently serves as Officer of Head Management Investments LLC. and formerly served as the Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Title Group Inc., a public company providing title insurance services in the USA, since inception in 1981 until it was sold in 2006 for gross proceeds of $265 million.

The directors subsequently reappointed Lawrence Page as President, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral property located in British Columbia. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:



Valterra Resource Corporation

604.641.2759





More information:

http://www.valterraresource.com



PressRelease by

Valterra Resource Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510340

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valterra Resource Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease