Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces the Delivery of the Capesize Vessel M/V Lordship

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHIP), announced today that it has taken delivery of a 178,838 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel, renamed to M/V Lordship and built in 2010 by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The M/V Lordship is the first of two Capesize vessels that the Company has agreed to acquire for a gross purchase price of $20.75 million per vessel. The second Capesize vessel, of 178,978 dwt and to be renamed M/V Knightship, also built in 2010 by Hyundai Heavy Industries, is expected to be delivered to the Company during December 2016.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international provider of marine dry bulk shipping services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. Including the newly-delivered M/V Lordship, the Company currently owns a modern fleet of a total of nine dry bulk carriers, consisting of seven Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,324,391 DWT and an average fleet age of about 7.9 years.

The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP."

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to pay amounts that it owes and obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at . Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

