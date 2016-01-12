Four of the Most Romantic Honeymoon Resorts in Bermuda

As one of the world's most idyllic island destinations, these four top honeymoon resorts in Bermuda tick all the boxes for relaxation and romance.

(firmenpresse) - One of the best parts of my job is helping people make the ideal choice from the excellent range of luxury honeymoon resorts in Bermuda. To me, it's the ultimate romantic destination, so it's a pleasure to share some of my secrets about this little island paradise with happy couples from all over the world.



There are some amazing honeymoon resorts around the island, so no matter which of the nine parishes you're considering as a base I have a recommendation. I don't like to play favourites though, so rather than "the best four" let's just call this "the beginning of something beautiful" ...



Elbow Beach  Paget Parish



The South Shore is an extremely picturesque region and it's a fitting place for one of the most popular honeymoon resorts  the famous Elbow Beach. Comprising accommodation in cottages nestled within the embrace of lush, tropical gardens on the edge of the ocean, Elbow Beach provides the luxury and romance that only the best dreams are made of.



Depending on your budget, you can choose from garden or ocean view rooms and suites or splash out on a private freestanding cottage. There are two restaurants (one right on the beach), 24-hour room service for that champagne and chocolate fix you just have to have at midnight, and private couples' spa suites to enjoy a range of pampering treatments. Wedded bliss



Rosedon  Hamilton



For those looking for the best of both worlds, Rosedon offers an old-world elegance and rarefied ambience just a short distance from all the action of Hamilton City. The emphasis is on creating a genuinely relaxing and informal environment, and that's just what you'll find  luxurious décor, magnificent tropical gardens, friendly, discreet staff and even free taxi vouchers to get you to the beach, if you can drag yourself away.



With touches like self-service drinks and snacks whenever you like (they'll even remember your favourites for next time!), a very British afternoon tea service and VIP private transfers, you'll get the royal treatment you so rightly deserve. (You can even reserve a 'Royal' room to go the extra mile.)





Pompano Beach Club  Southampton Parish



It's all about you and the view at the Pompano Beach Club! With absolutely jaw dropping, reach-out-and-touch-it ocean views, this is the perfect place to relax and do well, absolutely nothing.



There's a choice of four different room types, but if you can afford to treat yourselves, the deluxe ocean view rooms are nothing short of incredible  with panoramic views and a huge balcony to take in all that magnificence in private. You wont ever have to leave the resort if you dont want to, with a romantic oceanfront restaurant, private beach with water sports and sun loungers, elegant cocktail bar and a fabulous pool and sun terrace. Sound like honeymoon heaven? It is!



Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa  Sandys Parish



Renowned as the ultimate 'cottage resort', Cambridge Beaches is the epitome of a romantic, adults-only escape. Private, luxurious and set on its own 30-acre peninsular, this is one of the most spectacular honeymoon resorts you'll find anywhere in the world. Their Private Pool Ocean View Cottages include their own outdoor area, a terrace with plunge pool and stunning views to infinity and beyond.



With four private beaches you can choose a different one for every mood, and if you want to get active there's water sports, golf, yoga, sailing, windsurfing, tennis, croquet, fishing and swimming in the pool overlooking the ocean. You can take your pick from three onsite restaurants, but for the ultimate romantic meal, book in for a private dinner service on the beach as the sun sets over the ocean swoon.



I truly can't think of anywhere better to start married life than in this tropical paradise, although with these four (and plenty more) fantastic honeymoon resorts from which to choose, the rest of your life will have a lot to live up to!





