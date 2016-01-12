Hotel in Gresham OR  Make Your Vacation Enjoyable At Your Budget

Motel 6 Gresham is a hotel in Gresham OR that offer excellent amenities, affordable price and convenient stay to its visitors.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release



Hotel in Gresham Oregon, 1st December, 2016: Gresham Oregon is a very popular place with many local tourist attractions & business places. The city also contains a lot of hotels to help visitors in offering an easy accommodation and if you love skiing and exploring beautiful locations, Gresham Oregon is the best place to go for visit. If you are looking for hotels near Gresham Downtown to stay while your trip then Motel 6 Gresham is a great place to choose.



Motel 6 Gresham is a hotel in Gresham OR which is exactly situated at Interstate 85. This is an excellent location in this city which gives you access to all popular local attractions of Gresham. From this beautiful hotel in Gresham Oregon, you can explore locations like Sayler's Old Country Kitchen, Cameo Cafe, Nikki Hill, Laurelhurst Park, Gresham Japanese Garden and many more.



Motel 6 Gresham is one of the most affordable hotels near Multnomah Falls OR that offers very convenient stay to its visitors at reasonable cost. You will find loads of modern amenities including Free Wi-Fi in all guest rooms, Free Local Calls, Coin Laundry, Free Expanded Cable, Free Morning Coffee, Outdoor Pool and a lot more. Another good thing about this hotel is here you can bring your pet in your trip.



Even if you are coming for business trip, Motel 6 Gresham can be a great hotel for your business trip. So, what are you waiting for? Choose the best Gresham hotel near Portland Airport to enjoy your vacation in this city affordably. To know more, visit: http://www.dodbusopps.com/148236/23.htm



About Company: Motel 6 Gresham is an excellent hotel in Gresham Oregon that offers nice stay to its visitors by offering great amenities and affordable price.



Contact Details:

Motel 6 Gresham City Center

1572 Ne Burnside Road,

Gresham, Oregon 97030, US

Phone: +1 (503) 666-9545







More information:

http://www.dodbusopps.com/148236/23.htm



PressRelease by

Hotel in Gresham OR  Make Your Vacation Enjoyable At Your Budget

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 15:53

Language: English

News-ID 510352

Character count: 2104

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hotel in Gresham OR  Make Your Vacation Enjoyable At Your Budget



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease