Give Blood This Holiday Season: The Life You Save May Be Your Own

Physicians David DeRose and Greg Steinke along with Nurse Practitioner Trudi Li, highlight a number of lifesaving truths in their best-selling new book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control".

(firmenpresse) - Foresthill, CA, Dec 01, 2016 -- Physicians David DeRose and Greg Steinke along with Nurse Practitioner Trudi Li, highlight a number of lifesaving truths in their best-selling new book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" (CompassHealth Consulting Press). Among those truths is a vital one relating to blood donation: Donating blood regularly can lower your blood pressure an average of 12 points systolic and 7 points diastolic. Changes of this magnitude across the U.S. population would save thousands of lives annually from heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Why not go to a local blood bank today and share the gift of life? The life you save may be your own.

Not eligible to donate? Don't despair. You can help the cause of blood donation by purchasing a Kindle or soft-cover edition of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" between today and Saturday, December 3. A significant portion of all Amazon sales of this highly-ranked Kindle Preventive Medicine title during these six days will be donated to participating blood banks. Use this handy link to purchase: https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Control-ebook/dp/B01JN3PC2U/

Media Contact:
Sonja DeRose
CompassHealth Consulting, Inc
Foresthill, CA
580-504-7043
sonja.derose(at)yahoo.com
http://www.compasshealth.net



