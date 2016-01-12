Give Blood This Holiday Season: The Life You Save May Be Your Own

Physicians David DeRose and Greg Steinke along with Nurse Practitioner Trudi Li, highlight a number of lifesaving truths in their best-selling new book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control".

(firmenpresse) - Foresthill, CA, Dec 01, 2016 -- Physicians David DeRose and Greg Steinke along with Nurse Practitioner Trudi Li, highlight a number of lifesaving truths in their best-selling new book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" (CompassHealth Consulting Press). Among those truths is a vital one relating to blood donation: Donating blood regularly can lower your blood pressure an average of 12 points systolic and 7 points diastolic. Changes of this magnitude across the U.S. population would save thousands of lives annually from heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Why not go to a local blood bank today and share the gift of life? The life you save may be your own.



Not eligible to donate? Don't despair. You can help the cause of blood donation by purchasing a Kindle or soft-cover edition of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" between today and Saturday, December 3. A significant portion of all Amazon sales of this highly-ranked Kindle Preventive Medicine title during these six days will be donated to participating blood banks. Use this handy link to purchase: https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Control-ebook/dp/B01JN3PC2U/



Media Contact:

Sonja DeRose

CompassHealth Consulting, Inc

Foresthill, CA

580-504-7043

sonja.derose(at)yahoo.com

http://www.compasshealth.net

PressRelease by

CompassHealth Consulting, Inc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

5805047043

Date: 12/01/2016 - 16:07

Language: English

News-ID 510358

Character count: 1601

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CompassHealth Consulting, Inc

Ansprechpartner: Sonja DeRose

Stadt: Foresthill

Telefon: 5805047043



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease