Planning a Honeymoon in Bermuda

Expert tips on some of the best honeymoon resorts in Bermuda, as well as the kind of weather and activities you can expect for your romantic break.

(firmenpresse) - Bermuda ticks all the boxes for a romantic getaway and many of my clients are couples planning the most important holiday of them all  their honeymoon. Resorts on this beautiful island pull out all the stops to make sure the only things their guests need to worry about are relaxation and romance.



It has been my very pleasant privilege to have helped some wonderful young (and not so young) couples plan their perfect escape to Bermuda and I have to say that, beyond being able to recommend the best honeymoon resorts on the island, along the way I've learnt a thing or two about a thing or two! So while I'm not proclaiming to be a wedding planner, these things I do know.



Dont Leave Home Without



You wont need a phrase book  as a British territory the official language is English  but you will need to make sure your passport is in order and you're in possession of a return (or onward) ticket. It might be tempting to stay forever, but that requires a whole different set of plans.



Dont bother bringing your driving licence as you can't rent a car here, but there are plenty of taxis, mopeds and buses. If you're organising currency before you leave, you'll need to buy Bermudian dollars, although most places also accept US dollars.



Forever the Weather



When it comes to a beach honeymoon, naturally the weather is high on the list of considerations. With a sub-tropical climate, the months of May to October are the hottest, with temperatures sitting between 23°C and 29°C, and October is the wettest. (By the way, a little rain is to be expected at any time of the year, but it's nothing to worry about and it's a great excuse to stay indoors for the afternoon.) February is the coldest month  if you can call it that  with average daily temperatures of 18°C.



Activities for Two



If you want to take advantage of everything Bermuda's got to offer (and by the way, if you simply want to laze around the resort gazing into each other's eyes, topping up the tan and drinking cocktails, no judgement), the main events here are the beaches, the golf and the diving.





Golf: The couple that plays together stays together! I'm not sure if that saying strictly applies to golf, but why not? There are more golf courses per square mile here than anywhere else in the world, so even if it's not something you've done before, now's the time to start a family tradition. Some of the most renowned courses are Port Royal Golf Course, Ocean View Golf Course and Mid Ocean Club.



Diving: What could be more romantic than exploring the underwater world that exists beneath the warm, inviting waters around Bermuda? As well as some magnificent coral reefs and an abundance of sea life, there are more than 400 wrecks that have found their final resting place on the ocean floor.



Pristine Pink Sand Beaches: The beaches here really are all that you've heard  and more. With 21 miles of pristine pink sands (the delicate colour results from coral, shells and tiny pink organisms being crushed and washed up on the shores) to choose from, there's a beach for every mood. And, a rarity in this day and age, it's actually not that hard to find one all to yourselves. Just ask a local and await the barrage of insider tips.



Best Honeymoon Resorts



Of course, where you stay is one of the most important considerations and, believe me, when it comes to honeymoon resorts, Bermuda is quite simply one of the best places in the world. Here are just a few recommendations from different areas around the island that I offer my clients for their very special romantic break  but there are so many more!

Elbow Beach  Paget Parish

Grotto Bay  Hamilton Parish

Pompano Beach Club  Southampton Parish

St George's Club  St George's Parish

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa  Sandys Parish

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club  Hamilton





John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing accommodation in luxury honeymoon resorts in Bermuda, as well as holidays to Croatia, Sicily and many other destinations around the globe. John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties, and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events.

