Seven Wildlife Species to Spot While Hiking in Chamonix

While hiking in the French Alps, be on the lookout for the amazing mountain species as they roam in their natural habitat.

(firmenpresse) - The French Alps are home to more than just tourism: while the growth of ski runs, cable cars, chair lifts, roads and hotels have interrupted the natural life of many mountain species, many animals still live within the dips and hills and shadows of the Alpine chain. If youre hiking in the French Alps, keep a watch out for these seven beautiful mountain species.



The Ibex



The ibex is known as the King of the Alps! This protected species has no fear of man  most likely because of its meter long horns which bend behind its neck in a beautiful symmetrical arch which protects them in battles. This carefree animal roams the rocks with amazing agility, able to climb up steep slopes with the nimbleness of a spider.



The Chamois



The beautiful Chamois can climb 1,000 meters of altitude in just 15 minutes. (It would take a human three hours!) There is no better home for this animal than the mountains; their hooves are made for the snow as they open up in such a fashion that allows them to travel with ease during the winter months.



Mouflon



From the Mediterranean island of Corsica to the French Alps, this animal has adapted to the mountain life. Youll be amazed by their dramatic rounded horns that form a perfect heart shape behind the animals head. Although they might look fierce, they are friendly and anxious animals.



Marmot



You might not see these animals because they hibernate more than six months every year! These sleepy rodents live with their families in underground burrows equipped with bedrooms, toilets and several entries. They lose 3kg during each hibernation but gain it back quickly in the summer  even while still taking a daily nap!



The Fallow Deer



While hiking in the French Alps, be on the lookout for deer. There are many different species of deer but the Fallow Deer is one of the most beautiful. With its spotted fur and artful antlers, this deer is rare in the wilderness but exciting to see. The mothers hide their babies in the first two weeks so do not touch the lonely fawns  they are not abandoned.





Sika Deer



The last one to look out for are the furry large Sika deer.The Sika Deer have long thin symmetric antlers that are less branched than those of other types of deer. Their brown or black fur comes out in the winter months, marking them out against the white snow.



We hope you see at least one of these gorgeous mountain species while youre hiking in the French Alps!



How to Get There



From London to Geneva, Britains largest airline  British Airways  can fly you to your destination in just one hour and 35 minutes. However, the seven hour train is an unforgettable opportunity! Get in the mood to go hiking in the French Alps as you speed through the gorgeous scenery that will be the background to your daily walking. A return on the train costs £109.



