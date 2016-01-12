       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 15th Annual Wells Fargo Pipeline, MLP and Utility Symposium

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will participate at the 15th Annual Wells Fargo Pipeline, MLP and Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 in New York City. Brandon Anderson, president of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., the Partnership's general partner, will attend and meet with investors during the conference.

A copy of the meeting materials will be available on the morning of December 7, 2016 on the Investor Center section of the Partnership's website at .

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in seven federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at .

Contacts:
Media Enquiries:
Mark Cooper / James Millar
403.920.7859
800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Enquiries:
Rhonda Amundson
877.290.2772



More information:
http://www.tcpipelineslp.com



