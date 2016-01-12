DES MOINES, IA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce that it has expanded its advanced fiber-optic network to business customers of R&a ...
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTCQX: LSGOF)LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOFLAND SECURITIES GROUP PLCVOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL1 December 2016In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Lan ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- The share of foreign ownership in condominium apartments remains low in major Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs). This analysis is the result of combined insight from two Housing Market Insight reports releas ...
CHICAGO, IL and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Adding another critical element to its already robust technology platform, JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced a global co-operation agreement with Leverton. This formalises ...