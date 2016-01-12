TRI Pointe Homes Offers Generous Style Bonus

$25,000 Wrap Up Event For New Homebuyers

(firmenpresse) - SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- As 2016 comes to a close, homebuyers are getting ready to welcome in 2017 by purchasing one of TRI Pointe Homes' extraordinary residences. Best of all, new homebuyers could receive $25,000* towards personalizing their new home with an endless array of design finish selections for their new home if they purchase before December 31, 2016.

"We are so excited for the New Year and we know homebuyers are, too. So why not celebrate a little early? The $25,000 that will be applied toward the homebuyer's most desired design options is not only a wonderful incentive for purchasing a home now, it will also allow for personalized touches throughout the home to be enjoyed for years to come," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager for TRI Pointe Homes, Northern California.

According to Cleary, the 2016 Wrap Up Event allows homebuyers to upgrade to customized flooring and stunning finishes that will make a bold and vibrant statement of the homebuyer's unique tastes and will be complemented by an impressive collection of TRI Pointe Homes' residences that dot the Northern California landscape.

"Our TRI Pointe Homes are beautiful, but also offer a broad range of styles that will appeal to the special preferences of homebuyers. Whether you desire a city chic address, classic community or top tier luxury, there is a home for you in any one of our 11 Northern California communities," Cleary added.

are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties including: Ventana in Tracy; Sundance in Mountain House; Redstone in Vacaville; Blackstone at the Cannery in Hayward; Berkshire, Hawthorne, Marquette at Barrington in Brentwood; Cadence and Symmetry at Alameda Landing in Alameda; and Parasol in Fremont.

residences are one of the best values in the region, offering extraordinary interior appointments, functional home designs and energy-efficient features that address the needs of today's family.

For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit

*$25,000 design studio credit is available on select homes only. The design studio credit is subject to certain conditions and restrictions and is subject to change without notice. To receive the design studio credit, you must enter into a purchase agreement for the purchase of your new home between 11/15/16 and 12/31/16. Design studio credit may not be combined with any other promotions or offers. Certain features and design studio selections may not be available on all homes. The design studio credit may be applied to available features and selections only and may not be exchanged for any other incentive. The design studio credit is not payable in cash. Any unused portion of the design studio credit will be forfeited. Please consult a New Home Advisor for details.

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at .

