Even and Napster Launch First-Ever Personalized Sound Feature within a Music Streaming Service

Napster subscribers can now exclusively set their Even EarPrint to tune their streaming music experiences to the way they uniquely hear

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Today, music streaming service Napster, and MeQ Inc., creator of Even and the Even EarPrint, launched the first fully-personalized listening experience within a music streaming service. Starting today, Napster subscribers on iOS can create a customized sound experience, the Even EarPrint, directly within the Napster application with any pair of earphones or headphones. The Even EarPrint set up takes approximately 90 seconds. Once a Napster subscriber completes an EarPrint, he or she automatically hears music tuned to his or her unique hearing, in real time.

"We are excited to partner with Napster to offer our breakthrough Even EarPrint to millions of Napster listeners," said Danny Aronson, CEO and co-founder of Even. "Even's EarPrint technology challenges the two basic precepts of personalized audio -- that we all hear the same way and that we all have perfect hearing. The integration between Even and Napster is a first-of-its-kind capability that allows us to bring the breakthrough Even listening experience to many more people."

"For 15 years, Napster has been at the forefront of providing the best, most-personal listening experience to our subscribers, said Brian Ringer, CTO of Napster. "From personalized music recommendations to curated playlists to our Listener Network, integrating the Even EarPrint within Napster is a step we are proud to take to offer our subscribers the most innovative, personalized way to listen to music."

This is the first time that Even's EarPrint capability, first launched in June 2016 with Even earphones, has been incorporated into a mobile application. Napster subscribers can set multiple EarPrints (matched with different environments or different headphones), reset their EarPrints, or turn an EarPrint on and off to hear the difference.

About Even

Even is reinventing how we listen to what we love through a breakthrough experience that tunes sound to the way you hear in each ear. The patent-pending Even EarPrint technology analyzes, adjusts and adapts sound in real time, in each ear, giving you a precisely tuned and uniquely immersive listening experience. Founded in 2014 by Danny Aronson and Ofer Raz, Even's mission is to create breakthrough personal audio products featuring Even EarPrint technology to make the experience of listening as beautiful, as personal, and as engaging as possible. Even headphones and earphones are both available now. To order or to demo the Even EarPrint and hear sound tuned to you, please visit .

Napster is one of the world's leading premium subscription streaming music services. Available in 34 countries, Napster gives members unlimited ad-free access to the music they love anywhere, anytime and on any device -- online or off. Whether on their phone, at home, at work, or in the car, Napster subscribers can download playlists and tracks from a catalog of 40 million songs, and tap into the power of a global Listener Network, to connect with like-minded music fans and discover new music every day. Owned and operated by U.S.-based Rhapsody International Inc., Napster combines the iconic history of one of the most recognizable music brands in the world with the vast experience and technological platform of Rhapsody International Inc. Napster is headquartered in Seattle, with offices across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, and its respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rhapsody International Inc. Follow (at)Napster on Twitter and Facebook, and learn more at

