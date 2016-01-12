Pushing boundaries ... second round of the 3D Pioneers Challenge has started

Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D / 20 - 22 June 2017 / Messe Erfurt

(PresseBox) - Let´s go for the second round: After the successful premier in 2016 Messe Erfurt organizes , again the international Design competition for 3D printing 3D Pioneers Challenge in cooperation with the office for design and consulting d.sign21. Further cooperation partners are associations and companies of the international 3D Printing and design sector.

Additive and rapid manufacturing processes are no longer in their infancy ? their unique features made them conquer the market and also convinced end users of the advantages. Alongside the traditional engineering sectors such as the aerospace industry, additive manufacturing processes are now also being used in medical technology, fashion and architecture, lifting the limits on imagination and individuality.

Already for the second time the 3D Pioneers Challenge covers a range of verticals and is aimed at designers who are breaking new ground in the field of 3D Printing and understand the key trends in the industry. The competition will focus on the following verticals: Design, Architecture, Automotive, FashionTech and MedTech. The 3D Pioneers Challenge has a total of EUR 15.000 of prize money to award across the verticals.

The Challenge seeks to uncover specialists from around the world who are thinking outside the box and pushing boundaries.

The organizers Simone and Christoph Völcker (d.sign21) define the essential question that the competition aims to cover: ?Where do the developments of additive manufacturing lead to and which opportunities do they offer? Who are the pioneers of nowadays that break new ground, who combine new techniques and create something unpredictable, unknown and new??

The international, high-class jury decides upon the quality of the submissions. The entries of the finalists will be presented in a special exhibition in the course of Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D, 20 ? 22 June 2017 in Erfurt. The award ceremony will take place at the gala-event of Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D, too.



The application form is ready for download at: www.3dpc.io

Submission deadline is the 31 March 2017

The jury of the 3D Pioneers Challenge 2017

Diana Drewes, Haute Innovation; Marva Griffin-Wilshire, founder and curator SaloneSatellite; Dieter Hofmann, international design fair blickfang; Naomi Kaempfer, creative director Stratasys; Janne Kyttanen, digital sculptor, serial 3D entrepreneur, angel investor; Lisa Lang, Founder ElektroCouture, investor & curator, FashionTech; Silvia Olp, manager aed e.V., aed Society for Advancement of Architecture, Engineering, Design; Davide Sher, 3D Printing business media; Joachim Stumpp, architect, CEO raumPROBE; Andreas Velten, Institute for Anaplastology; Christoph Völcker, head of design and production VOXELWORLD; Wolf Udo Wagner, Studio Wagner:Design, Deutscher Designer Club (DDC); Kay Uwe Witte, XODESIGNGROUP LLC; Jochen Zäh, lecturer material & technique, analogue & digital design processes Hochschule and Kunstakademie Düsseldorf

Partners of the 3D Pioneers Challenge 2017

Thüringer Ministerium für Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft und Digitale Gesellschaft; 3DDRUCK.com; 3D HUBS; AED Society for Advancement of Architecture, Engineering, Design; AUTODESK; blickfang; botspot; Canto Ing. GmbH; DDC Deutscher Designer Club; designreport; FIT Additive Manufacturing Group; haute innovation; MakerBot, raumPROBE; Stratasys; Verband 3D Druck e.V.; VDID Verband Deutscher Industrie Designer The 3D Pioneers Challenge is under the patronage of the DDC, Deutscher Designer Club.

d.sign21 (Völcker&Völcker GbR)

d.sign21 is a design and consultancy company with a wealth of experience in developing and organising design challenges. Its 3D Pioneers Challenge brings together expertise in design, additive technologies and the global network. www.d-sign21.de

Messe Erfurt GmbH with Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D

The Rapid.Tech international trade show and User's Conference is aimed specifically at users and developers of Additive Manufacturing technologies. With participants from over 18 countries, it is one of the most important information events in Europe. 180 exhibitors, over 4,500 trade visitors and more than 900 conference participants from Europe and around the globe are expected in Erfurt from 20 - 22 June 2017. Since 2013, Rapid.Tech has been run in parallel with FabCon 3.D, which focuses on people with an interest outside the traditional industries. It is a meeting point both for creative start-ups and experts and major players in the 3D Printing community.

www.rapidtech.de; www.fabcon-germany.com









PressRelease by

Messe Erfurt GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 16:35

Language: English

News-ID 510403

Character count: 5028

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Messe Erfurt GmbH

Stadt: Erfurt





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease