Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $0.1455 per share, comprised entirely of long-term capital gains, payable on December 30, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2016 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 13, 2016).

The Fund's investment manager, Templeton Asset Management Ltd., is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and approximately $723 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact

Franklin Templeton Investments

1-800-342-5236





More information:

http://https://www.franklintempleton.com/retail/jsp_app/home/ft_home.jsp



PressRelease by

Franklin Templeton

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 16:31

Language: English

News-ID 510404

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Franklin Templeton

Stadt: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease