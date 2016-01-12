Outstanding Private Security Guard Services Offered In USA by Uspa Houston

HOUSTON, TX (December 01, 2016) - If one is looking for efficient private security service that is both reliable and professionally experienced, then USPA Houston is where one should place its trust in. This firm is a leading licensed and insured security firm that is based in Houston, Texas. USPA Houston offers its security services in different parts of the country along with 14 other countries all over the world with the assistance of its strategic partners. This security guard company of Houston TX is specialized in armed guards, private investigators, bodyguards and home alarm installation systems. The firm offers only thoroughly professionals with experience as security guards in Houston TX and other areas. One can opt for the services of the firm by visiting the official website at uspa-houston.com.



Maher Hussein is the Managing Member of the USPA Nationwide Security of Houston, TX and assures the clients that the firm is able to customize solutions according to the budget and needs of the clients. Jaguar Security & Investigations Corp dba (doing business as) USPA Nationwide Security of Houston, TX is licensed by the State of Texas, License #C1734. Jaguar Security and Investigations is well-reputed as a firm that provides security agents and has been known to offer both innovative technology and effective security solutions for the protection of life and property.



The core services offered by USPA Houston include Traditional Security Guards, Private Investigations, Armed Security Guards, Governmental Security Administration, Bodyguards & Close Protection, Home Alarms, Event Security & Planning, Fire Watch Security Officers, Retail Loss Prevention Services and National Network of Certified Security Contractor. The firm also has the efficiency to work on a month to month contract basis until the client has faith enough to go forward with long term business. The workplace is technology enhanced with GPS capabilities and Team Jaguars (a rapid response team) is ready and available round the clock with professionals who have high standards of training to encounter emergency situations.





