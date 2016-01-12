Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Attend the 150Alliance Regional Roadshow
(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Montreal on Friday to attend the 150Alliance Regional Roadshow. She will make an announcement regarding the 150th anniversary of Confederation, as well as the 375th anniversary of Montreal.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Contacts: Pierre-Olivier Herbert Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage 819-997-7788
Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155
