Clarion Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Madison Logic

Global Leader in Account Based Marketing Now Poised to Make its Own Acquisitions

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Clarion Capital Partners, LLC today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Madison Logic Inc., the global leader in Account Based Marketing. The existing shareholders of Madison Logic, including CEO Tom O'Regan and Co-Founders Vin Turk and Chairman Erik Matlick, will maintain an ownership stake in Madison Logic and continue to build the business in partnership with Clarion.

This partnership enables Madison Logic to invest further in its Activate ABM platform, pushing the company's already robust data-driven product development efforts across multiple new verticals. The company will also invest in new geographic regions, expand its personnel base, and seek to make strategic acquisitions.

Mr. O'Regan will remain Madison Logic's CEO, directing the company's long-term strategy as well as managing day-to-day operations. The terms of the transaction, which closed on November 30, were not disclosed.

"Madison Logic has an exceptional management team and is highly respected within the media industry," said David Ragins, Managing Director with Clarion Capital Partners. "We are in a media landscape where B2B marketers require clear ROI from their marketing solutions. Madison Logic is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this transformation thanks to its exceptional data-driven Account Based Marketing products and industry leadership position."

"This transaction is a direct response to the industry's growing demand for an account based strategy that produces real results," said Mr. O'Regan. "With this partnership, we will accelerate our growth by enhancing our current offerings to meet the needs of our growing customer base. We'll introduce our offerings into new industry verticals and we'll expand geographically to better serve our clients and the changing landscape of the media industry as a whole."

"Clarion's long term growth investment approach is a great match for the opportunity that lies ahead of Madison Logic and exactly what the company needs to extend its leadership position," said Madison Logic Chairman, Erik Matlick. "With the experience and resources of Clarion, we will continue to scale the business worldwide with the innovative products for B2B marketers. I am honored to have a world-class investment team working with Madison Logic on this next phase of its growth."

"Madison Logic has the potential for tremendous organic growth and is a solid platform on which to build through strategic acquisitions," said Mr. Ragins. "Clarion is excited to participate in this growth, fueling an already growing company with the resources and experience that will help it evaluate potential partnerships and acquisitions that offer value to Madison Logic's customers."

Seth Rosenfeld and John Prunier of Petsky Prunier represented Madison Logic in this transaction, which was first covered in .

Clarion Capital Partners is a New York based middle market private equity firm. Clarion invests in growth companies in a variety of industries including Consumer Products and Specialty Retail, Media & Entertainment, Business Services, Healthcare Services, and Specialty Financial Services. Additional information on Clarion can be found at .

Madison Logic is the global leader in Account Based Marketing. Our B2B marketing technology platform, Activate ABM, unifies targeted advertising and content syndication with attribution metrics to show measurable return on investment. As the only comprehensive global ABM platform built for B2B marketers, it leverages unmatched proprietary data, reach, and scale to identify, engage, and convert prospective accounts. With Madison Logic, B2B marketers can easily gain insights into their target accounts to personalize their message, optimize their programs, and inform their sales and marketing strategy. Madison Logic is a global company based in New York City and additional information can be found at and (at)madisonlogic

